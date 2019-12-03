Hort Innovation holds AGM in Sydney | PHOTOS Former NSW Minister for Primary Industries and now Elf Farm Supplies chairman, Niall Blair, with Andrew Spencer, chair, Australian Farm Institute, talking to Hort Innovation head of data and insights, Adam Briggs.

Hort Innovation marketing manager, Matt Dwyer talks to Elizabeth Roth from Roth Rural.

Jonathan Eccles, Jonathan Eccles & Associates, Stephen Spear, chair, Australian Bananas, with Ian and Alison Tolson, I & A Tolson.

Merv Mohr, MM Agricultural Consulting Services talking to Hort Innovation R&D manager, Ashley Zamek.

Passionfruit grower, Jane Richter, Vines with a View, in conversation.

Greenlife Industry Australia CEO Peter Vaughan and Hort Innovation board member, Julie Bird.

Former NSW Minister for Primary Industries, Niall Blair and Ausveg CEO, James Whiteside.

Head of industry strategic partnerships, Corrine Jasper, talks to attendees.

Hort Innovation CEO, Matt Brand, addresses the AGM.

Hort Innovation industry strategic partner, Dumisani Mhlanga chats to board member, Sue Finger.

Hort Innovation CEO, Matt Brand catches up with members of the industry.

Greg Fraser, executive director and CEO Plant Health Australia, chatting with guests.

Jonathan Eccles, Jonathan Eccles & Associates and director, Protected Cropping Australia, with Christopher Joyce, chair, Pistachio Growers Association. Tweet Facebook of

HORTICULTURE research and development corporation, Hort Innovation, held its annual general meeting in Sydney last month.

Representatives from the breadth of the various horticulture industries attended to be updated on the RDC's year and it future plans.

Following the AGM, a two hour workshop, the Extension & Adoption function, was held to facilitate more direct communication with the organisation.



It provided the opportunity for visitors to share insights, offer ideas and provide feedback.

