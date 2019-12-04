CBH delivers pass seven million tonnes

CBH received more than two million tonnes in the seven days to last Friday, taking the total tonnage to 7.2mt.

CBH general manager operations Ben Macnamara said an early start and good weather conditions were contributing to making this a quick harvest for growers.

"The smaller crop this year and good harvest conditions have seen growers moving quickly through their programs, with Esperance and Geraldton zones due to finish up within the next couple of weeks," Mr Macnamara said.

"In some parts of the State, the small harvest has presented a challenge with how we manage the number of off-grades required for the full spectrum of crop quality that we are seeing.

"We have been proactive in introducing segregations at sites where needed, which combined with improvements to site storage, equipment and technology made prior to harvest, has made for a pretty smooth harvest so far."

Good weather over the past week in the Geraldton zone with more to come means things will wrap up quickly in the area.

More than 1mt has been received with deliveries starting to ease.

Quality is still better than expected with mostly wheat being delivered now.

Shipping started last week with vessels being loaded over the weekend.

The Kwinana North zone had its biggest week of tonnes delivered to date, with wheat being the major delivery and it is yielding better than barley, while crop quality is still variable.

The larger sites in the Kwinana South zone were kept busy with 500,000t delivered over seven days.

This zone is likely to be the last to finish the season with many growers still having weeks of harvest in front of them.

The Albany zone was kept busy with 80,000 to 90,000t delivered each day.

Most deliveries are wheat with a smaller amount of canola and barley trickling in, with a higher percentage of barley going Malt.

The western parts of the zone are still moving strongly, with the eastern parts slowing and due to finish sooner.

The shipping program is underway in the Albany zone.

The Esperance zone is about 80pc finished, with many growers due to finish within the next week.

Deliveries are mostly wheat, with quality looking better than expected given the season.

Several sites are due to close within a week, with most deliveries now expected to go direct to the Esperance terminal.