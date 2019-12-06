Say cheese scones please

Elaine Johnson made scones for the inaugural Open Day held at CWA House (State Office) in West Perth on November 12.

MY fondest memory of my late mother was her ability to produce incredible scones of all types, but my favourite was always cheese.

She would say, "Don't be too gentle making them or they'll be flat - use your fist to flatten the dough".

I have followed this advice for years and have never had flat scones.

INGREDIENTS:

Four cups self-raising flour

Pinch salt

Four tablespoons butter or margarine

One cup of grated cheese, extra for scone tops

One egg

One cup of milk (add more if needed)

METHOD:

1. Add flour to mixing bowl with a pinch of salt.

2. Add butter to bowl and work through flour with fingertips. It is important to use your hands and not a food processor as their warmth helps to blend the butter into the flour.

3. Add grated cheese and mix.

4. Whisk the egg in a cup of milk and combine with flour/cheese mix. If a little dry add extra milk.

5. Turn out onto floured board and knead well. Punch the dough down with your fist to about two centimetres and cut out scones with floured cutter. Place scones onto tray covered with baking paper and sprinkle extra grated cheese on top.

6. Recipe yields about 20 scones.

7. Bake in a hot oven for 15-20 minutes set at fan forced 170-180C or conventional oven at 220C.