Beef industry business training available: MLA

Meat & Livestock Australia has released the schedule for its early 2020 Business Edge workshops.



The edge network programs provide practical learning opportunities to help producers gain knowledge and skills to improve their livestock enterprises, and have been developed by industry specialists and tested by producers Australia-wide to guarantee their quality and relevance.

Recently Steven and Cindy Scott from 'Glen Elgin', Henty NSW, took part in the course and Ms Scott said it has helped them improve the rigour they apply to their business decisions.



"The more financially literate you are, the more effective your decision making is likely to be," she said.

Mr Scott said it's necessary to take emotion out of the equation.

"Emotion clouds objectivity, so you need to separate lifestyle factors from the business and also question 'accepted wisdom' associated with traditional farming practices," he said.

The Scotts said they used the tools learnt to make an objective cost-benefit analysis on if they should cut drought-affected crops for hay or take them through to harvest and maintain ground cover.

"We decided to let the crops run through to grain because the figures worked better," Mr Scott said.

"Decisions like these have an impact on profitability, so you need to make the time to think them through."

Course details

Starting in February the Business Edge course will be offered at the following locations

Mansfield, VIC, 12-13 February 2020

Hobart, Tas, 18-19 February 2020

Hughenden, Qld, 24-25 February 2020

Dunkeld, VIC, 26-27 February 2020

Mount Isa, Qld, 27-28 February 2020

For details on the programs and the Edge Network, click here.

