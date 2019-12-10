First signs of Nutrien rebranding appears

NUTRIEN Ag Solutions became visual reality with the rebranding of its first Western Australian office, the former Landmark office at Narrogin two weeks ago.

The new name encompasses the legacy businesses of Landmark and Ruralco, including Primaries in WA, and sees more than 4000 employees brought under the Nutrien flag Australia-wide.

Nutrien region west general manager south, Justin Lynn, said it represented a joining of the proud history of both companies and customers and clients would be the real winners with an extended product range and servicing skill set available to them.

"While the brand may be changing, customers can continue to deal with the same staff they have built relationships with over many years," Mr Lynn said.

"Our customer-facing staff will be remaining in their existing roles, just wearing a different shirt and their combined experience and product knowledge will ensure enhanced service for growers.

"This will particularly be the case in relation to livestock and agronomy sectors."

Mr Lynn said it was all part of the significant number of acquisitions in the past three years which signified Nutrien's commitment to rural Australia.

Ready to assist clients at its Narrogin branch front counter were Nutrien Ag Solutions staff Ashley Steere (right), senior sales representative and branch manager Graham Broad.

"It enables efficiencies in things like warehousing and woolhandling which adds value to grower businesses and it presents greater marketing opportunities," he said.

Parent company Nutrien already has established agricultural retail operations in six other nations, Canada, the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay, making the Australian business part of a "global agricultural powerhouse".

"Nutrien's purchase of Macrofertil three years ago has extended our fertiliser service and its purchase a few weeks ago of the Bayer agchem plant at Kwinana increases our capacity for local manufacture of cropping products," Mr Lynn said.

Happy to see his branch undergo the first makeover in WA, Narrogin branch manager Graham Broad, who joined the company in March 2019, said the change presented great opportunities.

"The strength of our buying power enables us to be competitive on quality and price," Mr Broad said.

"In the past 12 months alone, we have doubled our fertiliser turnover and we are set to increase our presence in livestock and animal health."

The streetscape of the Nutrien Ag Solutions building in Narrogin which was the town's former pump shed.

Mr Broad said that included the appointment of local Chloe Blight, who started on Monday in the role of livestock processor, the transfer of animal health specialist and Bachelor of Science graduate Amy Bowden from Kojonup and another new appointee Emma Hay due to join on January 1, 2020, in an administration role.

Mr Lynn said it was anticipated the rebranding of Landmark and Ruralco offices in WA would take several months to complete.