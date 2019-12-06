New faces at Boekeman Machinery in Dalwallinu

BOEKEMAN Machinery Dalwallinu is hosting two new mechanics on the new 482 visa from the Philippines.

Adonis (Don) de Guzman and Edward (Ed) Arriba are keen to seek permanent residency.

"We love it here," Adonis said.

"We've only been here two months but we both want to stay."

Adonis, who is a former Toyota mechanic, hopes to bring his wife and two children to the town "as soon as I can save up".

Edward is a former Kubota mechanic and also is planning on saving up to bring his loved ones to Australia.

According to Tim Boekeman, the dealership is keen to sponsor the pair to become permanent residents and to integrate into the local community.

"They've fitted in really well in the community so far and they're good workers so we want to assist them to keep them here for a long term career," Tim said.