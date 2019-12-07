Bouquet for Farm Machinery & Industry Association

IT has been a long and winding road for the Farm Machinery & Industry Association (FMIA).

Before the association's name change in 2012, it operated as the Farm Machinery Dealers Association (FMDA).

And almost from its inception in 1977, it put a major focus on road transport regulations to bring a common sense solution to a plethora of red tape problems for machinery dealers and farmers.

Public clashes with bureaucrats and politicians were commonplace until FMIA executive officer John Henchy adopted a more conciliatory approach for the association from 2012, with a more behind-the-scenes involvement aimed at education.

It led to a major revision of ag pilots regulations in August and last week, Main Roads sent the following letter to John:

"In response to industry concerns, regarding the curfew restrictions applying to movement of oversize agricultural vehicles, Main Roads Heavy Vehicle Services have undertaken a review.

"This review has resulted in a revision of the rules governing the curfew applying to the movement of oversize agricultural vehicles to:

Lift the curfew on all but 11 major regional transport routes and all Perth metropolitan roads; and

Apply the curfew to agricultural vehicles to above 5.5 metres in width.

"In association with the review of the movement of oversize agricultural vehicles, Main Roads has developed an Agricultural Combinations Order that will reduce the level of red tape for the agricultural industry by limiting the need to obtain a permit to only when an over-mass agricultural combination is required to cross a bridge.

"To help us get the message out to industry we ask could you please share this email with your membership.

"Further details and the roads on which the curfew apply can be found on the Agricultural Vehicles page on our website.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank those of you that provided feedback to assist in this review."

Regards,

Simon Wakeling,

Heavy Vehicle Access improvement and policy manager, Heavy Vehicle Services.

According to John, the FMIA has always promoted safety as a high priority when it comes to transporting machinery.

"But we also have been at pains to show authorities that sensible regulations can also be applied," John said.

"The farm mechanisation industry has its own identity like the mining industry and we simply have made that known to authorities, helping them understand how our industry operates.

"Obviously we are very pleased to have this strong association with Main Roads and we are particularly pleased to be fostering strong friendships."

A good lesson in diplomacy.