AMAZONE hoes the line against weeds

LEADING European farm machinery manufacturer, AMAZONE, has reintroduced mechanical hoes to its cultivation line-up as part of its integrated plant protection offering.

CLAAS Harvest Centre product manager (AMAZONE), Craig Hopkins, said the acquisition of the Schmotzer Hacktechnik range means AMAZONE can now offer a comprehensive range of weed control options.

"In the future, the concept of plant protection is going to mean a lot more than the application of chemicals, which are under enormous pressure from resistance and regulation," Mr Hopkins said.

"Plant protection will encompass how these chemicals are applied in combination with non-chemical control measures, such as cultivation, sowing, variety selection, crop rotation and management practices.

"It is not inconceivable that Australian farmers will reintroduce light cultivation to their cropping program to control volunteer grain crops and weeds in fallow or to incorporate heavy stubble.

"Another approach is to increase row spacing to allow for mechanical weeding, or hoeing, between rows in the crop.

"Hoeing can significantly reduce spraying costs, kill resistant weeds, improve aeration and water absorption, as well as breaking capillary water drawing in soil.

"There is also the opportunity to apply a band spray or fertiliser at the same time.

"AMAZONE is completely convinced the future lies in this integrated approach."

Mr Hopkins said the Schmotzer portfolio, which includes a number of rear, front or mid-axle mounted configurations in working widths up to nine metres and row widths from 16 centimetres to 200cm, is an ideal fit with AMAZONE technology.

"AMAZONE is at the forefront of spray technology that enables the efficient and precise application of crop production products at a whole crop, partial width or individual plant level," he said.

"Likewise, it manufactures an integrated range of disc, tyne and combination ploughs and drills that provide a comprehensive range of cultivation options for fallow, sowing and in-crop."

Under the arrangement, Schmotzer will continue to manufacture, sell and service its implements under its own brand name.

Its heavy-duty designs incorporate a single-row hydraulic parallelogram unit that accurately tracks ground contours, even in large working widths, steeply-angled headlands or hilly terrain at speeds of up to 15 kilometres an hour.

The maintenance-free bearings and quick blade exchange system minimises downtime.