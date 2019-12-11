Festive cheer for former Elders employees

EPEA committee member and past president Rod Scrutton (left), Riverton, was in charge of collecting lunch money on the day including from Charlie Burnett, High Wycombe and Tuck Waldron, Willetton.

Enjoying each other's company were former workmates Kevin Richards, Mandurah, Bob Adshead, Attadale, Ted Parker, Madeley and Bob Wanke, Bicton.

Jan Fitzhardinge (left), Como, Gloria Virgo, Scarborough and Kaye Scott, South Lake, were all smiles.

Elders Past Employees Association WA (Inc) chairman Bob Peake (left) with Malcolm French and general manager network and northern zone James Cornish, Adelaide, South Australia.

Catching up on old times were Peter Maxwell (left), Willetton, Alan Daddow, Baldivis and Mike Walter, West Leederville.

Lorraine Keenan (left), Greenwood, Barbara McCaig, Willetton, Ray King, Menora and Kerry Easton, Geraldton, brightened up the Rossmoyne Bowling Club function room.

Bruce McCosh (left), Mt Pleasant, caught up with Rusty Miller, Harvey and Ross McMillan, Gosnells, at the EPEA Christmas lunch at Rossmoyne Bowling Club.

Chatting before lunch were Allan Mumford, Kelmscott, Ken Walker, Booragoon, Geoff Donnelly, Nedlands and Allan Watson, Mt Pleasant.

Ready to partake in some Christmas lunch cheer were Colin Punch (left), Mandurah, Bill Matthews, Corrigin, Bob Hart, Halls Head and Alex Pollard, Wilson.

Part of the old Elders gang Ross Coole (left), Nedlands, EPEA secretary David McManus, Canning Vale, Roy Dunn, Shoalwater and Kevin Kerr, Bullcreek.

Mel Morris (left), Karrinyup, Malcolm Douglas, Nedlands, Alby White, Corrigin, Michael Moore, City Beach and Brian Branch, Wembley Downs, swapped a story or two.

Bobbie Tanner (left), Lesmurdie, joined with Archie Graham, Kalamunda and current employees western zone livestock manager Simon Wilkinson and sales support officer Amanda Smith, Midland. With them was Greg Smith, Armadale.

EPEA immediate past president and newsletter editor Richard Gapper (left), Attadale, looked through some old photos with Lin Robins, Gooseberry Hill and her father Gordon Briglin, Greenmount, who worked for Elders for 30 years and turned 100 in July this year.

ELDERS Past Employees Association WA (EPEA) celebrated its annual Christmas luncheon last week, with all the cheer and camaraderie one would expect when 77 past employees get together.

The Rossmoyne Bowling Club, Rossmoyne, was overflowing with stories tall and small from some making their first appearance at such a gathering and others being well-practiced regulars.

Former water equipment specialist Gordon Briglin, Greenmount, who spent 30 years with the company and clocked up his 100th birthday in July, got a special round of applause when he attended with his daughter Lin Robins, Gooseberry Hill.

Committee members jokingly asked him what he would like as a gift to acknowledge his milestone, a bottle of wine, a blonde (the age of political incorrectness reigns) or a bottle of scotch?

Equally quick witted Gordon said he'd have the blonde and the scotch.

Needless to say he only received one gift and it wasn't the blonde.

Special guest James Cornish, recently promoted to a national role as general manager network and northern zone and now based in the Eastern States, made a welcome return to Western Australia and gave a rundown on Elders' current trading position.

Mr Cornish said the company had grown through acquisition and organic growth and despite a tough year due to drought, flood and frost, had finished its financial year with a strong result and its best ever in WA, up 20 per cent on EBIT.

He reflected how Elders had long been recognised as a great training ground for young people, including himself in his early days and was excited to report 80 quality applications had been received for their latest trainee intake program, from which up to four candidates would be selected.