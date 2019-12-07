Small South West farm a cut above the rest

THIS wonderful property is two kilometres from Boyup Brook and within the magnificent gardens, which are the centre piece of the property, is a five-bedroom, two-bathroom brick and zincalume home.

The house is situated high on the property to take in the great views to the north, the large dam and countryside.

The landscaped gardens are a credit to the owners and include more than 100 roses which are spectacular when in flower.

Other features of the home include an open-plan kitchen, meals and family area, separate dining and lounge room, a large office with views, three wood fires and reverse-cycle air-conditioning, a patio and verandahs on three sides.

Other improvements include a 13 metre x 9m fully enclosed general purpose shed with a 9m x 3m lean-to, power and concrete flooring, a 7m x 6m caravan/car port, garden shed, wood shed, chook house and wooden sheep yards.

Fruit trees are covered with bird netting.

There are also two dams and a 120,000 litre rainwater tank.

This property is zoned special rural and has plans for 11 lots for future subdivision to be approved, which could be a great future investment for a discerning buyer

Being on the Donnybrook side on the outskirts of Boyup Brook, this property is well placed if someone wishes to further develop it or retain it in its current state.

Price: $795,000

Location: Boyup Brook

Area: 41.8ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Jeff Heath 0429 311 223