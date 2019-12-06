New drought body will put 'boots on the ground'

The man who led the Federal Government's response to the North Queensland floods earlier this year has been named as the head of a new drought body.

The Hon. Shane Stone AC QC will lead the National Drought and North Queensland Flood Response and Recovery Agency and oversee Federal Government support to communities undergoing hardship.

Minister for Drought, David Littleproud said the agency would put staff in regional and rural areas to assess government support at a local level.

"The agency's first job will be to put boots on the ground in affected communities," Minister Littleproud said.

"This is a direct line between communities and government so can we better respond to the drought.

"They'll let us know how our programs are working and where needs have changed.

"Staff will also be there to help communities access the assistance they're entitled to."

The agency will continue to oversee the response and recovery after the North Queensland monsoon and flooding in February.

"I am pleased Mr Stone had accepted the position of Coordinator-General for this agency," Minister Littleproud said.

"Mr Stone has a track record with a 'boots on the ground' approach, and his agency will focus on a 'locally led, locally understood and locally implemented strategy."

"We will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with drought and disaster-hit communities from beginning to end and this agency is part of that."

More information https://www.droughtandflood.gov.au/

