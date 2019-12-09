New partnership to promote healthy diet for active Australians: MLA

Chef De Mission, 2020 paralympic team, Kate McLoughlin, paralympic dietitian Siobhan Crawshay, MLA chief marketing and communications officer, Lisa Sharp, paralympics team dietitians Gaye Rutherford and Kylie Andrew. Photo: MLA.

Meat & Livestock Australia has started a new partnership with Sports Dietitians Australia, which they will use to develop nutritional resources which they hope will encourage Australians to enjoy red meat as part of a healthy diet.

MLA's chief marketing and communications officer Lisa Sharp said both organisations share the same goals.

"With both dedicated to supporting a healthier Australia, the partnership will work to develop practical nutrition resources and information for active people," Ms Sharp said.

"The partnership will support communication activities that provide guidance on portion sizes to suit different levels of physical activity.



"As well, tips on how to get enough protein throughout the day to boost muscle health, which is important for physical performance, and for those involved in sporting competitions."

The partnership with SDA follows MLA's partnership with the Australian Olympic and Paralympic teams.

Paralympics Australia team dietitian Siobhan Crawshay, said talking about the importance of nutrition for active people was vital.

"With the increasing community discussion around the benefits of plant-based diets, sports dietitians have an important role to ensure athletes continue to get enough iron and zinc," she said.

