Biosecurity funding boost welcomed by processors: AMIC

New measures announced by the federal government to lessen the threat of African swine fever have been welcomed by the Australian Meat Industry Council.



Today the federal government just over $66 million to help fight the threat posed by the global advance of the disease, with the money to fund more officers, detector dogs and state-of-the-art x-ray machines at airports and other international access points.

The chief executive of AMIC Patrick Hutchinson says the funding boost was a welcome move.



"African swine fever has the potential to wreak untold damage on Australia's pork industry," he said.



"By stepping up efforts to keep ASF out we are minimise the potential for other livestock diseases to make it past our borders.



It's a good move in the right direction."

The package includes:

130 more frontline biosecurity officers to be deployed from January 2020

Six new detector dogs to be deployed by July 2020

Two new x-ray machines at Melbourne and Sydney mail centres to be deployed by July 2020

New capabilities for biosecurity officers to issue infringement notices on the spot at airports

A new biosecurity squad to check products brought into Australia for sale aren't fraudulently labelled

Zoning arrangements to help support continued market access for pork producers should ASF reach a part of Australia.

"We are particularly pleased to see that the package includes measures to secure continued market access for pork producers should an ASF outbreak occur here," Mr Hutchinson said.



"The challenge now is to work with government to create this same level of reassurance for our smallgoods producers.



"Smallgoods production relies on a mix of local and imported pork, so we also need plans in place to ensure continuity of operation should one of our key supplier countries be affected."

AMIC CEO Patrick Hutchinson. Photo courtesy: AMIC.

