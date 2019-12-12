Stop picking on AWI says leading superfine woolgrower

It's time people stopped picking on Australian Wool Innovation, says Danny Picker, president of the Australian Superfine Woolgrowers Association.



"In recent times negative stories, many aimed at AWI, have surfaced on social media and in the press," he said.



"Such negativity is detrimental to the Australian wool industry as a whole."



Mr Picker said his association had assisted AWI as part of its working group implementing the recommendations following the EY (Ernst & Young) critical review of the research and marketing company's performance.



The industry now had a responsibility to support the newly-elected AWI board.

"Negativity in the media and on social media platforms ultimately hurts all wool growers and affects farmers' incomes at sale.



"Instead of focusing negatively on issues such as animal welfare, we need to promote the positives for our animals in the long term.

"Australian wool growers are some of the most caring and passionate people in the world. Every time a grower steps out their back door to tend to their flock, we are on a journey that must be told around the world.



"Our goal as an association is to positively promote best animal welfare practices for each individual farmer's flock and their environment and support grower's rights to decide best practice in relation to animal welfare on their own farm, in an open, honest and transparent fashion," he said.

"ASWGA also promotes support of the leaders in the wool industry such as AWI," Mr Picker, Hillcreston Park, Bigga, NSW, said.



"The younger generations around the world use social media a great deal, however there are very few positive messages on social media about animal welfare.



"We need to promote our positive stories to the world. Although all Australian sheep and wool growers make their own animal welfare decisions, ASWGA helps guide our members in sheep management and wool industry issues.



"The wool market will guide all woolgrowers as the consumer dictates market trends. Australian wool growers are dedicated and compassionate and we should be proud to tell our positive stories to the world.



"Best practice, support for industry leaders and positive media towards our industry will ensure a prosperous future for all wool growers in Australia," he said.



