Stunning rural scenery in all directions

THIS beautiful 18 hectare rural estate promises an enviable lifestyle for those with aspirations of keeping horses or running a hobby farm.

In the picturesque locality of Kendenup, the versatile property offers peace and tranquility while enjoying sweeping views over rural land.

The house site was selected on an elevated section of the block to make the most of the sensational views and the homestead was designed to incorporate these into everyday life.

Just four years old, the home is modern and well appointed.

Built of HardiPlank and Colorbond with bespoke cedar doors and windows, it features open-plan zoned living comprising the lounge, family and dining space.

Air-conditioning and a wood fire ensure year-round comfort.

Overlooking this area is the classy ivory and charcoal kitchen with burgundy splash-backs, a dishwasher and a five-burner chef's stove.

Double glazed French doors open onto a long front deck, the perfect spot to take in amazing sunsets.

Another outstanding feature of this home is the 10-person spa.

An inspired option for summer relaxation, the spa is in its own room with glazing all around to maximise the view.

Outbuildings include a two-bay stable with tack area, a machinery shed, a double garage and a hay shed.

Solar panels reduce power costs and water is plentiful from a dam, two rainwater tanks and connection to scheme water.

Price: $485,000

Location: Kendenup

Area: 18ha

Agent: Landmark Harcourts