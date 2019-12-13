A sweet deal for WA-bred apple

WA Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan.

The State government is progressing plans to take a Manjimup-bred apple notable for its rich, burgundy colour, to the world.



An international commercialisation process is underway for the variety ANAPB 01, of which premium fruit is sold under the Bravo apple brand in Australia.



European-based company Star Fruits Diffusion and South African based Top Fruit have been identified as the preferred party to enter into further discussions with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) after providing a joint response to an Expressions of Interest process earlier this year.



Company representatives met with WA Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan and the current Australian licensee, Fruit West Cooperative last week, signing a Memorandum of Understanding to progress plans for international commercialisation for the apple.



An integral part of the international commercialisation process is maintaining and building market and export opportunities for Australian produced ANABP 01 fruit.



The apple was bred in Manjimup by DPIRD under the Australian National Apple Breeding Program.



Ms MacTiernan said the Bravo apple had struck a chord with consumers for its striking burgundy colour, distinct sweetness and crunch, and they wanted to take this apple to the world.



"We are determined to maximise the benefits to Western Australia and our growers by selecting strong international partners and putting in place rigorous intellectual property protections," Ms MacTiernan said.



"Star Fruits and Top Fruit bring vast experience in intellectual property in both plant breeders rights and trademark management, and have extensive networks from tree production, through fruit production and along the supply chain.



"We are keen to ensure our home grown apple industry is at the forefront of development of a world-wide plan for this apple, and we are working with Fruit West to ensure industry requirements are front of mind.



"We have seen the brilliant success that our locally bred apples can have, with the Cripps Pink and Cripps Red proving popular with both consumers and producers alike since they were bred more than 40 years ago."