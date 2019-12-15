Spring shorn ewes sell to $178 at Kojonup

IT was a hot day at the Kojonup saleyards recently but that didn't stop producers from gathering for the Elders special sheep sale.

A total of 4017 sheep were offered in the third Elders Kojonup sheep sale for the season and by sales-end all lines had sold for a gross of $570,162 and an average of $142.

The majority of the yarding was made up of 1.5yo ewes with prices ranging from $128-$178.

It was the first line that reached the top price of $178 and was paid by JM Hebb & Co, Bowelling, for a line of 256 November shorn, Mianelup blood, 1.5yo ewes offered by RJ Hewett, Pingrup.

The second top price line made $174 and was purchased by Glencoe Grazing Co, Boyup Brook, for a draft of 261 November shorn, Woolkabin blood, 1.5yo ewes, from Nullawil Traders, Woodanilling.

The next best-priced line reached $166, paid for 189 November shorn, Woodyarrup blood, 1.5yo ewes offered by Lochwood, Kojonup and bought by Elders Mingenew.

Elders Mingenew went on to purchase a further two lines for an overall average of $158.

The second line purchased by Elders Mingenew at $160 consisted of 169 November shorn, Claypans blood, 2.5yo ewes from WT & MC Hurst & Company, Boyanup.

Elders Kojonup agent Jamie Hart (left), vendor Ray Baxter, Nullawil Traders, Woodanilling and Elders Katanning agent Russell McKay with the second top price line of 1.5yo ewes that sold for $174.

The final line purchased by Elders Mingenew was a line of 229 November shorn, Mooringa blood 2.5yo, offered by one of the sale's volume vendors Mooringa Farms, Kojonup, at $150.

Nabawarra picked up the only line of Dohne blood ewes consisting of 385 October shorn, 1.5yo ewes offered by Wheatfield Pastoral Co, Kojonup, for $150.

A line of 175 November shorn, Billandri blood, 1.5yo ewes from Greenhill Estate, Broomehill, sold for $148 to Landmark Mt Barker.

LH & L Burridge, Tambellup, purchased a line of 1.5yo paying $130 for 101 November shorn, Merinotech ewes from IRH & EA Parker, Boyup Brook.

IR & SA Ryan also secured a line of 1.5yo at $128, paid for 341 November shorn, Mooringa blood ewes from Mooringa Farms.

A line of 139 November shorn, Merinotech blood, 3.5yo ewes offered by IRH & EA Parker was bought by the Alex Cant Family Trust, Kojonup, for $140.

GWF & TM Chomley, Kojonup, secured an older line of 147 November shorn, Mooringa blood, 3.5-4.5yo ewes from Mooringa Farms.

Brett Waldcock Family Trust, Williams, sold a line of 199 November shorn, Performance Bred, 4.5yo ewes for $132 to NK & DH Loveland, Kojonup.

NK & DH Loveland also purchased the only other line of 4.5yo offered at $144 paid for 150 November shorn, Merinotech blood, ewes offered by IRH & EA Parker.

In the 5.5yo portion of the sale, the top line reached $134 paid by Elders Albany for 278 November shorn, Performance bred ewes from Brett Waldcock Family Trust.

The next best line of 5.5yo made $130 paid for 415 November shorn, Woodyarrup blood ewes offered by P Doudle & Co, Darkan and sold to GWF & TM Chomley.

Boyup Brook operation JE & KM Corker bought a line of 254 November shorn, Performance Bred, 5.5yo ewes offered by PW & AM Lucke, Darkan, at $126.

The final line of the day to sell was a draft of 329 November shorn, Performance Bred, 5.5yo ewes from

Brett Waldcock Family Trust and was secured by GL McFarlane & Son, Borden, at $106.