Season better than expected near Kulin

HARVEST has brought positivity to Terra Donna Farming Co, West Kulin, as fourth-generation farmer Tim Barndon jnr said this year's crops turned out to be better than expected, given the season.

It's been a dry season for Mr Barndon, who farms a 100 per cent cropping property with his parents Tim and Sharon, fiance Danielle Olyett and daughter Ella, 20 months.

On average their farm would receive between 250-300 millimetres of rainfall a year, but this year has been their driest since they began farming the property five years ago.

This year they had 166mm of growing season rainfall, with no summer rain, prompting a drier and later than normal start.

With the dry conditions, Mr Barndon anticipated a below-average year.

"With the rain that we had, we can't really complain with what we have been getting and so we're grateful," Mr Barndon said.

"We farmed like any other year, we haven't changed compound fertiliser rates or seeding rates, we have just done what we think is best practice and the only limiting factors have been the rain and a warm finish."

The 2800 hectare program consisted of 310ha of canola, 350ha of wheat, 1355ha of barley, 464ha of oats and 310ha to lupins.

Despite the dry conditions at seeding Mr Barndon decided not to change their crop program.

"We never knew what rain we were going to get, so it was a risk that we took but we are happy with how it turned out," he said.

Kitted up in her CSBP Fertilisers farmer shirt, Ella was checking the canola crop one last time before it was harvested.

"Those paddocks got the break they needed so it panned out alright."

They planted Bonito canola and opted to try 4510TT and 3510TT.

Mr Barndon said it was difficult to tell of any change between the varieties due to the abnormal season, but they all had relatively the same yield of 0.7 tonnes per hectare.

"We weren't too stressed about it, we thought we would give it a go but I think we are happy to go back to Bonito next year," he said.

The oil content was about 44-45 per cent, which Mr Barndon said was just below average of 46pc.

But slightly down from expected yields and making CAN1 grade meant Mr Barndon was pleased with the result overall and puts the rotation on track for 2020.

Barley delivered a similar level of optimism as he said, "considering how the season went, it was a good result in my book".

Mr Barndon said the barley had averaged 2t/ha.

They planted Spartacus and Planet barley which went the expected feed grade.

Bannister oats went between Oat 1 and Oat 2 grades and averaged 1.8t/ha.

At the time of going to print Mr Barndon was still determining the final yields for Gunyidi Lupins, along with the Scepter and Ninja wheat crops.

The crop was taken off using a John Deere header with a 12.2 metre comb.

It's a father and son duo with Tim jnr in the chaser bin and his dad Tim snr behind the wheel of the header.

GVC Logistics cart all grain to the CBH Brookton receival site and other local domestic users.

It's their usual approach to operating the farm as Mr Barndon and his dad tend to make most decisions and do most tasks together.

Mr Barndon said they have been fortunate to only have a few small holdups this year, including one rain event of about 7mm and a couple of harvest bans and machinery breakdowns.

This season saw the family trial some deep ripping in barley in three different paddocks at 400mm and 500mm depths.

Mr Barndon said there was a good response in the yield compared to paddocks that weren't deep ripped, achieving 400-500 kilograms a hectare better than the barley that wasn't deep ripped.

Frost wasn't a major concern this year as only a small portion of barley and lupins had been affected.

"It was noticeable but we usually get a bit of frost every year and this year hasn't seemed to be as much as other years," he said.

They prefer to use a set crop rotation but sometimes work each paddock on a case-by-case basis, depending on factors such as long-range weather forecasts.

And seeing as they don't run any sheep, they don't have pasture, so use canola and lupins as break crops.

In the summer months, they utilise the stubble for agistment to neighbours.

Harvest started earlier on October 28 and the earlier finish works in well, with Mr Barndon and his fiance Danielle set to tie the knot at the end of this month.