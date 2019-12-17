Turn your tractor into a SP boomsprayer

AMAZONE claims its new FT1502 front-mounted auxiliary tank can turn any modern tractor into a spray rig at a fraction of the cost of a trailed or self-propelled unit.

The 1500 litre tank is purpose-engineered for use with the company's ISOBUS-compatible UF1602 (1600 litre) and UF2002 (2000 litre) linkage-mounted units released earlier this year.

CLAAS Harvest Centre product manager (AMAZONE), Craig Hopkins, said the combination made a cost-effective alternative to a trailed or self-propelled sprayer.

"With Super-S2 booms from 15 to 30 metres, UF02 sprayers are highly efficient spraying units," Mr Hopkins said.

"They incorporate the user-friendly SmartCentre operating panel and optional Comfort-Pack system that automatically controls filling, agitation and cleaning.

"The addition of the FT1502 front tank extends their capacity to 3200 or 3500 litres, which makes them a great fit for medium or small cropping enterprises.

"This combination provides cutting-edge spraying technology that is far more agile than a trailed unit and significantly cheaper than a self-propelled unit."

Mr Hopkins said the compact sprayer-tractor unit also offered many advantages during operation and transport in odd-shaped paddocks or narrow roads.

"The well-thought out design of the tank gives a clear front," he said.

"It complies with all relevant traffic safety standards."

The FlowControl Plus system automatically monitors and regulates the fill levels of both tanks via the ISOBUS terminal.

Two high-performance venturis powered by the spray tank's 150 litre-a-minute pump continuously transfers liquid between the two tanks throughout filling and spraying operations.

"This ensures that the spray solution is ideally mixed and ensures optimum weight distribution at all times," Mr Hopkins said.

"Alternatively, the automatic transfer function can be deactivated, enabling the front tank to be used for transporting clean water for subsequent spraying or cleaning operations."

The front tank's pump boosts filling speed to 400L/min in combination with the spray tank pump.