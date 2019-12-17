New designs for Nufab's 2020 spreaders

GERALDTON-based manufacturer Nufab Equipment has announced the release of its 2020 range of Spreadit spreaders.

With bin capacities ranging between 13 and 40 cubic metres, all models come with a new spinner design for spreading finer materials, true ground speed-variable rate and optional wider hydraulic-fold curtains and load cells.

The spinners feature cupped cleats rather than conventional flat ones to increase throw height and distance and is the result of a successful trial with spinners fitted behind a header to increase the spreading width of straw.

"We did it last year and it worked really well so we've applied the same design to our Spreadits and they're retro-fittable to older models," said company principal Peter Nunn.

"With the variable rate we now have the option to hook into Trimble and GreenStar controllers apart from the standard Farmscan and we have a stand-alone screen for the load cells, which also are retro-fittable.

"Basically we can custom-fit according to customer requirements, including switching hydraulics control from the tractor to a control valve on the Spreadit.

"We do custom bins builds on various prime movers such as recently fitting a 22m3 bin Spreadit on a dump truck."

Another option is a hydraulically-operated tailgate to discharge material, usually for cleaning out feedlots.

According to Mr Nunn, Spreadits sales have increased in recent years as more farmers become involved in soil amelioration programs.

"We've been involved in composting and building soils for more than two decades but it has really become an increasingly common management practice these days," Mr Nunn said.

"Some of our customers are using two high capacity spreaders to get programs done during summer months and our spreaders also are involved in mine rehabilitation work, including spreading blue metal."

The popularity of the Nufab Spreadits is grounded in the company's attitude to "build it to last".

"Some of our spreaders have been used for more than 6000 hours which is the equivalent of about 40 years of normal work," Mr Nunn said.

"And they retain a strong retail resale value."

More information: Nufab Equipment 9927 1297.

