Southern Dirt funding for pilot projects

Southern Dirt chief executive officer Tracey Hodgkins.

SOUTHERN Dirt will receive $65,000 in the second round of State government Regional Economic Development (RED) Grant funding.

The announcement of more than $600,000 of funding for the Peel region was made this week by the Western Australian Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan.

Seven projects across the Peel region, including that of the Southern Dirt, will share in $618,960.

Southern Dirt will be directing the funds through the Peel Growers Hub.

It will provide networking activities and deliver three pilot projects looking at opportunities within the premium beef supply chain, the future food conference and a protected cropping pilot - to support farmers to maintain and build profitable farm businesses in the region.

Ms MacTiernan said the Peel Growers Hub was a new initiative to support farmers to maintain and build profitable farm businesses in the region.

"The group will deliver services that strategically align with the Peel Food Zone aims of delivering export value of $1.8 billion to the region," Ms MacTiernan said.

"RED grant funding will be utilised to develop three pilot projects (premium beef supply chain, future food conference protected cropping pilot) and delivery of network activities.

"Southern Dirt bring real experience and depth of knowledge to this project, which will help deliver the best outcomes for Peel growers."

Southern Dirt chief executive officer Tracey Hodgkins said it was "fantastic news" to be awarded the funding, which she said was matched by local shire funding from the majority of councils across the Peel region.

Ms Hodgkins said it was important for the industry to come together to support each other to succeed and that was what the work of the Peel Growers Hub was doing.

It supports every type of production system in the region from insect farmers to tomato and vegetable growers to cattle and sheep producers.

Ms Hodgkins said it is really important that "we support agriculture in this State and this R&D grant will support farmers in the Peel region".

She said projects like what the Hub was undertaking were important if the State wanted to be "a deli to the world".

Ms Hodgkins said with growing demand for protein and food in the world it was important that we "look after producers" because without them "nothing happens".