Consultation period for new livestock regulations

Consultation has opened on new regulations to bring animal welfare rules for transport of livestock into line with other States and Territories.



The State government amended the Animal Welfare Act 2002in late 2018 to allow National Animal Welfare Standards and Guidelines to be implemented in Western Australia for the first time.



The draft Animal Welfare (Livestock) Regulations 2019 will implement national standards for livestock land transport and for saleyards and depots.



Draft regulations have been released for consultation, with views sought from the Western Australian community, industry and key stakeholders.



The aim of the consultation is to consider the implementation of the standards in WA, not to alter the technical requirements which have already been endorsed by all states and territories.



Explanatory information is available on the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development's website, including a list of frequently asked questions.



The consultation closes at 5pm on Friday, February 21, 2020.



For more about the process, please visit: http://www.agric.wa.gov.au/animalwelfare/animal-welfare-livestock-regulations-2019



WA Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said for too long Western Australia had lagged behind other jurisdictions in the country, and it's incredibly important for WA to take this next step to implement the national Standards and Guidelines for land transport and for saleyards and depots.



"When the Livestock Regulations are brought into operation, we will move away from animal welfare legislation that relies on an act of cruelty being proven and prosecutions only being able to be progressed through the courts," Ms MacTiernan said.



"For the first time, we will be able to issue infringement notices for breaches of the regulations.



"The McGowan government is committed to modernising WA's animal welfare system, a position which reflects the views of many Western Australians.



"While the broader review of the Animal Welfare Actcontinues, our next priority is to regulate national standards for cattle."