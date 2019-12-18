Market access wins a big tick over the past decade

IT HAS been the free trade agreements (FTAs) that have stolen the headlines over the past decade, such as the ChAFTA deal with China in 2017 or this year's IA-CEPA agreement with Indonesia, but unlocking other market access constraints has also resulted in some huge wins for the nation's grain growers and exporters.

Regaining market access for Aussie canola into China is the classic example.

From 2009 onwards China banned the importation of Australian canola due to concerns about the damaging fungal disease blackleg.

With the world's largest consumer of oilseeds on our doorstep it was a frustrating time for the Australian grains industry, however through a long, hard slog and the advocacy of organisations such as the Grains Industry Market Access Forum (GIMAF), headed up by Tony Russell, Australian trade officials were eventually able to prove to their Chinese counterparts that there was no risk of the disease spreading.

China began accepting Australian canola once more in 2014, overnight creating demand for hundreds of thousands of tonnes Australian product and a multi-million dollar windfall for the canola sector.

Not all wins by those behind the scenes in the trade space are so jaw-dropping but there have been plenty of examples where diligent work has been able to overcome market access issues, primarily in the form of non-tariff measures stopping trade.

These have included work on pulses and problems with weed seeds and maximum residue limits along with grain storage protection treatments.

Andrew Weidemann, Grain Producers Australia (GPA) chairman said NTMs had been an influence in the selling of many of Australia's major grain commodities over the years.

"We have had issues with maximum residue limits (MRLs) with barley, in particular with sales to Japan there was the Chinese blackleg issue and there have been various issues with pulses and the treatments used to control grain storage pests.

He said resolving these issues had been critical.

Moving forward, the issue of MRLs looks set to continue, especially with the scrutiny on the use of glyphosate, the most important herbicide in Australia, among the global community at present.

Other biosecurity threats will also have to be closely monitored if Australia is to keep all its exporting options open.

