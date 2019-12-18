Life-altering, not life-threatening

PARKINSON'S WA has just celebrated the 21st anniversary of its Parkinson's and Nurse Specialist Service - and with it the tremendous difference the nurses have made to hundreds of people throughout the State living with Parkinson's.

"Every hour of every day, someone is diagnosed with Parkinson's in Australia and our team is here to help support those Western Australians who receive this often difficult news," said Parkinson's WA chief executive officer Brenda Matthews.

Parkinson's is a progressive neurological condition and receiving the diagnosis can be an upsetting experience for both the person involved and their family.

But the good news is that it can be managed well with medication, exercise and nutrition - and Parkinson's Nurse Specialists are also able to support Western Australians with the most appropriate services.

"Education for the person with Parkinson's, as well as their partner and family, is important to enable individuals to best cope with the challenges that may crop up," Ms Matthews said.

"What is key is that the condition is life- altering rather than life-threatening, and with support, information, appropriate medication and symptom management strategies, people can live productive and enjoyable lives."

The Parkinson's Nurse Specialist Service offers phone support on 1800 644 189 and, in addition, Telehealth conferencing or Skype can also be organised.

For those planning a visit to the city, a face-to-face appointment with a Parkinson's nurse specialist can also be arranged.

The Parkinson's WA team of eight nurse specialists cover the metropolitan region and South West including visits to Collie, Darkan, Brookton, Corrigin, Narrogin, Northam, Jurien Bay, Moora, Esperance and Kalgoorlie.

Parkinson's WA holds seminars for people with Parkinson's and their family members, partners and carers at the Bunbury and Nedlands offices throughout the year.

In addition, the organisation has a wide range of educational resources which are available via its website at parksinsonswa.org.au.