Sunscreen alone will not provide enough protection

THERE have been a lot of comments in the media recently about the benefits of using sunscreen and there are a host of options, however if you believe that using that product alone will save you from skin cancers - then you need to think again.

For almost 30 years, the Lions Cancer Mobile Skin Screening Units have provided a free service to regional communities throughout Western Australia, and the results continue to surprise.

Skin damage is prevalent when those patients, who have lived their working lives in the sun, present at one of the organisation's screenings.

A common form of skin cancer, Seborrhoeic Keratosis, is very common amongst those groups.

They appear to be stuck onto the skin and seem almost granulated when touched.

Sometimes referred to as 'barnacles' and 'old person's warts', though not a malignant tumour, as with all skin lesions it is wise to keep an eye on them.

Be sure to pick up any changes which may occur such as, colour, growing, changes in shape or painful to touch - any of which could be a signal for a check-up with your doctor.

The Lions Cancer Institute service checks all skin areas of its patients who visit the mobile units, with the organisation having saved the lives of many Western Australians.

Many with serious lesions they never thought to be life-threatening have taken the organisations referral form to their doctor and had a melanoma diagnosed and completely excised.

Many believe that a serious lesion, like melanoma, might generally be found on the upper body, however they can also appear on fingernails, as well as the soles of the feet.

A full body screening is paramount and is a service the Lions Cancer Institute supports and provide for all its patients.

In 2020 the Lions Cancer Institute will again venture to the south and north of the State with its volunteer professionals.

As the group continues to reach out to a number of organisations with like interests in cancer, the Lions Cancer Institute hopes to grow its services.

The institute's recent association with Curtin University has seen it support research into liver cancer and the organisation welcomes contact from the public via its nearest Lions Club.

Visit the laboratories at Curtin to see the amazing work being done by young and brilliant researchers who need your financial support in their quest to beat the disease.

Last week the Lions Cancer Institute's annual Xmas Big Day Out Movie Party hosted about 200 children with specific requirements and the arrival of Father Christmas put smiles on their faces and the faces of their marvellous carers.

To those of you who live in the grain growing areas of the State, grain donations are welcome, as the Lions Cancer Institute has its own CBH Grower Delivery Account - 40437089.

Direct cash donations can be made to Westpac; BSB 036 081 and account 183 738.