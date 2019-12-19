MANY years ago I recall getting a jumper from the Wesfarmers pavilion at the Dowerin Field Days that had a message similar to 'If you didn't have farmers, Australia wouldn't grow'.

At the time the jumpers were proudly worn by a lot of people and it was a clever marketing campaign from an organisation that has since undergone several name changes, but importantly the message is still the same.

This was at a time when there was no such thing as social media and bumper stickers were a big thing.

And it was at a time when more people in Australia had a connection with farming - just about everyone had family members or friends who had a farm that was a regular weekend or school holiday destination.

I would also suggest back then more people had an idea of where their food came from - a far cry from the modern world where a lot of agricultural pursuits are under attack and people living in rural and regional areas are dealing with major issues on a regular basis.

Given these challenges the question has to be asked, who would want to be a farmer?

Back in January the live export industry was under attack again after allegations were made of ship workers being paid to deliver animal cruelty vision from live export vessels heading to the Middle East from Australia.

It highlighted the perils and the power of social media with people who have had no contact with farming or livestock calling for live exports to be banned.

It only took a few well-placed social media campaigns a short period of time to create havoc and put the industry under immense pressure.

Fortunately since then organisations such as The Sheep Collective have been on the front foot, promoting transparency and giving people a first-hand look at the continual animal welfare improvements that have been made - but rebuilding community trust will take time.

Also earlier in the year the divide between farmers and activists deepened on the back of orchestrated campaigns that saw activists illegally enter farming businesses across the country to highlight their cause - encouraged by the publication of maps, showing where these businesses were (that in many cases are where the farmers live).

Then the good practises by the majority of cattle stations in pastoral areas received a setback after big numbers of cattle had to be humanely destroyed, with the blame being attributed to poor governance, as well as extremely dry weather conditions.

Unfortunately a lot of issues facing farmers have also become political footballs where city-based politicians, due to them being the majority, are making telling decisions that will affect people living in the bush.

The sad reality is, due to the nature of politics, that these politicians are only in office for a short period of time, however their decisions will have an impact long after they are gone.

If you have been a farmer for 40-50 years, I wonder how many different politicians and political agendas you have had to endure over that time?

But it is not just attacks on the political fronts that farmers have to endure.

They also have to deal with poor phone coverage and suffering from constant dropouts - despite on many occasions, the person on the phone seeing a phone tower in the distance.

Power outages can also be a challenge when living in isolated areas.

And this year, with extremely dry conditions, water, or the lack of it, is again in the spotlight.

Not only is harvest wrapping up across WA early on the back of a dry season, but there are areas declared water deficient and farmers have run out of water for spraying crops, for livestock and even for drinking.

These are issues not experienced by city dwellers who have never had to worry about water not being on tap - and most would not be able to comprehend driving a truck long distances just so they could have water.

And what about the glyphosate debate?

Ten years ago most people would not have even known what it was used for but today it seems everyone has an opinion on its use and whether or not it is a carcinogen (see story to the right).

The argument about the use of genetically-modified material in the grains industry has also been a major talking point over the years.

And now we have retailers who are increasing their demands on the wool industry and want to ban products that are made with wool from mulesed sheep.

All of this is on top of the expected challenges for farmers who have to endure the rollercoaster ride of the wool, sheep, cattle and grain markets.

Despite all of these challenges, and many more, farming will go on and all of the products derived from the ag industry will continue to supply the world - reinforcing the message on my old jumper which said 'If you didn't have farmers, Australia wouldn't grow'.

It would just be nice however if more people learnt more about the industry rather than joining the chorus to make cheap shots.

Farm Weekly, which is only a couple of years shy of its 100th birthday, wishes all our readers and advertisers a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

And just in case you were wondering - yes there will be a Farm Weekly printed next week!