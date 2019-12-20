THE DRAWN out court action involving Advanta Seeds and the alleged presence of the noxious weed shattercane in sorghum seed it sold to farmers is set to continue after parties failed to reach a settlement during mediation this week.

The class action, Mallonland Pty Ltd and ME & JL Nitschke Pty Ltd v Advanta Seeds Pty Ltd, is set to drag out into next year, with the trial set to commence in mid-March next year.

Advanta Seeds spokesperson Barry Croker said his business would continue to vigourously defend the allegations, saying none of the claims had been prove.

"In following court protocol, we cannot speculate on the evidence to be presented as part of the action, nor an outcome, but we're confident in our stance," Mr Croker said.

"We maintain confidence in our stringent quality controls and the consistent application of these across our seed breeding and supply practices."

The class action is on behalf of sorghum producers who purchased MR43 Elite sorghum seed anytime between 2010 and 2014 and have allegedly suffered a shattercane infestation on their land due to the use of that seed.

Shattercane is a weed species closely related to sorghum and other noxious grass weed species such as Johnson grass.

It is alleged bags of the MR43 Elite sorghum sold to farmers were contaminated with shattercane.

Advanta Seed was formerly known as Pacific Seeds.

The story Shattercane case continues as parties fail to reach agreement first appeared on Farm Online.