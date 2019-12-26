International Year of Plant Health next year

Australia will be making the most of the first International Year of Plant Health in 2020 by promoting how much Australians value plants, and how we can best protect them.

Executive Director of Plant Health Australia (PHA), Greg Fraser, said the year of celebration was a once in a lifetime opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of protecting plants from pests and diseases.

"Whether it be plants grown as crops, in plantation forests, in backyard gardens or in the natural environment, they are essential to our economy, the environment, our health and wellbeing," he said.

"There are now more plant pests threatening the health of our plants, so it's important to be vigilant.

"PHA has identified some 370 pests and diseases that threaten our plant industries but there are some particularly concerning ones. For example, Australia is making a great effort to keep brown marmorated stink bugs and Xylella fastidiosa out of the country.

"Just as important is avoiding moving pests and diseases that we already have here around the country from farm to farm, region to region and into our unique environmental areas."

Mr Fraser encourages everyone who depends on plants to get involved in the celebrations.

"This could be by promoting your plant health champions, injecting the plant health theme into your events or highlighting plant biosecurity practices," he said.

