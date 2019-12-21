Steers make $1339 at WALSA weaner sale

ELDERS and Landmark yarded more than 1400 head of outstanding young steers and heifers at the recent WALSA Boyanup weaner cattle sale.

The great selection of South West bred mix-sexed weaned youngsters was well supported by agents, graziers, lot feeders and live exporters, resulting in good competition from start to finish.

Overall values held firm, with the thickness and depth of some drafts pushing prices to a top of 348c/kg for steers and 292c/kg for heifers.

ELDERS

The sale saw a top of 348c/kg which was paid on two occasions when 48 lightweight Angus steers were nominated by Western Australian College of Agriculture, Harvey.

Elders Nannup agent Terry Tarbotton secured both equal top priced pens, including 17 head weighing 255kg and returning $886, while he also snapped up the following pen of 16 head at 235kg for $818.

Reaching heights of $1140 was a 385kg Simmental cross steer forwarded by GK Bevan, Mordalup, which was bought by Kevin Armstrong, Benger, on behalf of Kalgrains for 296c/kg.

Many drafts of steers realised 336c/kg, with Elders Boyanup representative Alex Roberts paying it for 11 Murray Greys weighing 280kg, offered by Ironstone Rise, Ferguson, returning $942.

Alcoa Farmlands, Waroona nominated 94 Angus weaners in the Elders section of the sale and one of those lines made 338c/kg when Mr Tarbotton purchased 14 head averaging 252kg for $851, while two of its pens of 14 head made 336c/kg when Mr Roberts secured the youngsters averaging 274kg for $919 and Elders Manjimup representative Cameron Harris paid $912 for 14 weighing 271kg.

Mr Tarbotton supported Glencoe Grazing's offering, purchasing 13 Angus steers averaging 250kg at 336c/kg ($840) and securing 13 Simmentals weighing 243kg from the Yates Family Trust, Collie, for 336c/kg ($815).

Paying 260c/kg ($712) for a draft of nine Murray Grey heifers weighing 274kg from RP Bass & KR Pinch, Boyup Brook and 260c/kg ($732) for 10 grey heifers averaging 282kg from Ironstone Rise, Ferguson was Ken Gardiner (left), KN & CA Gardiner, Ferguson. With him before the sale started was Elders Boyanup agent Alex Roberts.

GK Bevan also offered and sold 16 black steers at 277kg to International Livestock Export for 334c/kg ($925), while Cameron Harris paid 326c/kg ($976) for Mr Bevan's line of eight Charolais cross weighing 299kg.

Paying 324c/kg ($1059) for 13 quality Angus weighing 327kg from MC & CL Telini, Dardanup, was International Livestock Export, while making $1120 was 16 Simmental-Murray Grey cross calves averaging 357kg from Robert Bass and Kerry Pinch, RP Bass and KR Pinch, Boyup Brook.

These quality, well-presented weaners returned 314c/kg when they were snapped up by TB Laverty & Co.

Acquiring 16 top Simmental-Murray Grey cross heifers from Mr Bass and Ms Pinch was Justin Harris, Harris Beef Enterprises, Dardanup.

Mr Harris paid the day's top of 292c/kg for these lovely females which weighed 327kg and returned $954, while the following pen of nine paddock counterparts reached heights of 260c/kg ($712) when they averaged 274kg and were bought by Mr Roberts.

Mr Harris took interest in 11 Limousin-Angus cross heifers from the Telinis, weighing 341kg and paid 270c/kg ($922) for them, while Alcoa Farmlands line of 10, 341kg Charolais and a draft of 13 252kg Angus heifers achieved 256c/kg when they were secured by Cameron Harris for $787 and Rodney Galati, J Galati Family Trust, Brunswick, at $646 respectively.

KN & CA Gardiner, Ferguson, bid to 260c/kg ($640) for 10 Murray Greys averaging 282kg by Ironstone Rise, while 13 greys of the same breeding made 254c/kg ($641) when they weighed 252kg and were purchased by Woodland Cattle Co.

Woodland also wrote down VW Byrd, Harvey, 11 Simmental cross heifers at 303kg into its book for 250c/kg ($757).

LANDMARK

Treeton Lake, Cowaramup, nominated an annual draft of 87 thick, deep bodied Angus steers which found solid demand and reached a top of 340c/kg.

Alcoa Farmlands manager Vaughn Byrd (left), Waroona, nominated 106 predominantly Angus mixed sex weaners at last week's WALSA weaner cattle sale in Boyanup, with the top draft of 14 steers selling to 338c/kg when Elders Nannup agent Terry Tarbotton purchased them averaging 252kg for $851. Pictured with him was Gordon Atwell, Welldon Beef, Williams, who secured 12 Angus steers weighing 342kg from Raven-Jay Holdings, Donnybrook, for 305c/kg and $1043.

Landmark Brunswick/ Harvey agent Errol Gardiner bought the majority of the offering, including the dozen that weighed 331kg and returned 340c/kg ($1125), while paying $1229 (318c/kg) for 10 blacks averaging 387kg.

Mr Gardiner also bid to 324c/kg for two drafts of 12 head weighing 374kg and 370kg at $1211 and $1197 respectively.

Kevin Armstrong secured the initial two pens of Treeton Lake cattle for Kalgrains and in doing so paid $1223 (306c/kg) for 11 head at 400kg, while securing 10 head averaging 404kg for $1211 (300c/kg).

Kea Construction's two Angus cross steers weighing 515kg topped at $1339 when secured by Livestock Shipping Service at 260c/kg, while Rim Rock Grazing Company's, 15 shiny coated blacks from Boyup Brook made 336c/kg ($876) when the 261kg youngsters were bought by Maywill Farms, Waroona.

Maywill Farms also snapped up nine Angus steers averaging 273kg from VG Vallelonga, Balingup, for 336c/kg ($918).

KL & SA Payne, Capel, were volume buyers in this category and secured 14 head from Rim Rock Grazing Co at 331kg for 334c/kg ($1105), while paying 332c/kg ($1006) for 14 Murray Grey cross at 303kg from DF & J Riegert & Son, Yarloop.

Landmark Boyanup agent Chris Waddingham wrote a number of steer lines down in his green book, including GW & AP Clifford, Donnybrook, nine Limousin crosses weighing 351kg for 316c/kg ($1110), while buying 12 Charolais at 348kg from Len Blyth, Manjimup, for 310c/kg ($1079) and eight Simmentals at 371kg bred by PG DM Blechynden, Bridgetown, for 308c/kg ($1142).

Graeme Brown, Landmark International was also on the rails seeking quality cattle and paid 314c/kg ($993) for nine Limousin cross at 316kg from GW & AP Clifford, while securing a few Simmental and Blonde d'Aquitaine cross lines from PG DM Blechynden.

Robert Bass (left) and Kerry Pinch, RP Bass & KR Pinch, Boyup Brook, nominated 41 Simmental-Murray Grey cross and Murray Grey mixed-sex weaners in the sale. Their pen of 16 Simmental-Murray Grey cross heifers topped the cents per kilogram yarding and weighed 327kg, snapped up by Justin Harris, Harris Beef Enterprises, Dardanup, for 292c/kg ($954). Catching up with them before the sale began was Dardanup producer Robert Giudice, RL & GM Giudice.

Mr Harris, Harris Beef Enterprises, knows quality when he sees it and snapped up 11 Simmental heifers averaging 345kg from PG DM Blechynden at a peak of 280c/kg and $966.

Livestock Shipping Service got its hands on 11 Angus cross heifers at 309kg from GW & AP Clifford for 278c/kg ($858), while Willowbank Agistment secured 15 Limousin cross weighing 319kg from the Cliffords for 272c/kg ($868).

Landmark South West livestock manager Matt Watts was a large supporter of the weaner heifers, paying 266c/kg ($730) for 10 Charolais averaging 275kg from Len Blyth and buying another 10 sale counterparts at 293kg for 260c/kg ($762).

Mr Watts also purchased four Red Angus heifers weighing 286kg on account of Bandicoot Bay Farms, Quindalup, for 252c/kg ($721), while Willowbank Agistment bought Kea Constructions Pty Ltd eight Angus cross at 377kg for $867 (230c/kg) and MJ & LV Bell, Capel, five Charolais heifers averaging 329kg at $803 (244c/kg).

Landmark Bridgetown agent Ben Cooper marked 13 Angus heifers from the Bells on his sheets when they weighed 291kg and returned 256c/kg ($747), while a dozen from the same paddock averaging 252kg, were secured by Mr Brown for 254c/kg ($639).