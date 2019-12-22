State grants to tackle wild dogs

THE Sheep and Goat Industry Funding Scheme (IFS) Management Committee has invited organisations to apply for grants to support the eradication of wild dogs within dog-fenced areas of Western Australia.

In total $2.25 million will be allocated under an open, competitive process.

Grants of up to $600,000 for activities spanning three years (maximum of $200,000 per year) are available to applicants, starting in 2020.

Sheep and Goat IFS Management Committee chairman Charles Wass said the grants would address gaps in wild dog control activities inside dog-fenced areas.

"Biosecurity groups are doing a fantastic job controlling wild dogs and other pests which their communities have identified as priorities," Mr Wass said.

"However, coverage gaps persist and need to be addressed if we are going to stop the influx of dogs into the agricultural region and rebuild the pastoral sheep industry.

"These new grants represent the WA sheep and goat industry joining with the community and government in the fight against wild dogs."

The grants will also be available for research and development, including training, to improve wild dog management and control.

The Sheep and Goat IFS is an industry-funded scheme authorised under the Biosecurity and Agriculture Management Act 2007.

Western Australian sheep and goat producers contribute 15 cents to the scheme from every sheep and goat that they sell.

Initial expressions of interest for grant funding are now being sought and must be submitted by January 12, 2020.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development provides executive support to the IFS Management Committee.

More information about the criteria, guidelines and application process is available at agric.wa.gov.au by searching 'wild dog grants'.