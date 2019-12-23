Dairy bodies declare their allegiances

Dairy bodies have been quick to respond to Dairy Connect's proposal for a new national dairy advocacy body last Friday.



It had announced the signing of memorandum of understanding (MOU) with NSW Farmers Dairy Committee regarding the formation of a single dairy body in that state.



It also said Australian Dairy Farmers (ADF) had shown a lack of leadership and that representatives of Queensland Dairyfarmers' Organisation (QDO), NSW Farmers and Dairy Connect had discussed "the importance of forming one body to focus upon the fresh milk states".

NSW Farmers Dairy Committee chair Colin Thompson wanted to clarify his organisation's stance.



"NSW Farmers Dairy Committee has been in discussions with Dairy Connect and, yes, we have signed an MOU," Mr Thompson said.



"That was confidential and was to be released on the sixth of January.



"Our discussions with Dairy Connect have been in response to a call from the dairy farmers in New South Wales to show their strong desire to have a single advocacy body in New South Wales and so we have attempted to to do that and that is our intention with MOU.



"They speak about a new national body.



"That is complete news to us, they have not mentioned that to us at any point.



"Our position is very much we are a member of ADF and we support our position at ADF.



"We also support the current Dairy Plan and JTT (Joint Transition Team) work that's ongoing.



"We understand that there needs to be changes within the industry and the structure of the bodies that service the industry.



"We support change and we're waiting for the release of the JTT and we want to be part of that."



QDO values ADF but wants stronger 'fresh milk' lobby

QDO president Brian Tessmann confirmed his organisation had been in discussion with Dairy Connect about a body that would advocate for 'fresh milk states' but emphasised the importance of ADF.

"I don't think there's any move to weaken ADF but I think clearly there are issues that are are better understood by people in the states supplying the domestic market," Mr Tessmann said.



The joint lobbying QDO and NSW Farmers Dairy Committee had done regarding the dairy code was an example of how successful they could be together.

"We saw 12 politicians in an afternoon and a morning," he said.



"We'd be asked, 'What does New South Wales think?' and we could reply, 'Well, New South Wales is right here' and that was clearly more effective.



"ADF has an important role for the whole national industry but this is just recognising that there are some specific needs that New South Wales and Queensland have that are probably not shared by other states, except possibly Western Australia.



"From QDO's point of view, it's about better communication and effectiveness going forward on common issues between those states."



Like Colin Thompson, however, Mr Tessmann said he had not been aware that Dairy Connect would announce the formation of a new body.

Representation 'extremely poor', says Farmer Power

Although Farmer Power was not part of the announcement, chief executive Garry Kerr said it was willing to work with anyone who put the interests of dairy farmers first.

"Farmer Power has been engaged in discussions with Dairy Connect as to how we can bring about real change to our industry," Mr Kerr said.

"Farmer Power believes in a united dairy voice.

"Farmer Power agrees with Dairy Connect in their claims that the representation from our peak bodies is extremely poor.

"We also agree that stronger representation at a state level is also required to deal with issues particular to each state.

"Farmer Power believes that all dairy farmers across the board deserve better representation.

"There is no doubt, though, that the most important issue for all our farmers is their 'bottom line', what price they receive at the farmgate.

"Everything else is secondary.



"After all, that is what pays the bills."

ADF: Our approach always collaborative

In a statement, ADF said it remained committed to representing farmers and improving unity within the dairy industry.



"One of the central pillars of the Australian Dairy Plan is to foster a united industry, and ADF takes this goal extremely seriously," a spokesperson said.

"It was clear during the Dairy Plan workshops earlier this year that farmers are seeking cultural change to enable a strong, unified approach to advocacy.



"A Joint Transition Team (JTT) was appointed to investigate industry structures and it is frustrating to see calls for a new national advocacy body pre-empting the recommendations of the JTT.

"Any attempt - no matter how feeble - to start a new national dairy advocacy group to compete with ADF only undermines our serious intentions to unify the industry and highlights the unfortunate problem we are trying to fix.

"We reject any claims that we are not representing farmers.



"These arguments are not supported by alternative solutions.



"ADF sees no value in complaining about problems facing the dairy industry without offering practical, evidence-based solutions and working with government to improve operating conditions for farmers.



"Our approach has always been to work collaboratively."

ADF pointed to its work on the industry's code of practice, the $22 million election package and geographic indicators, and said it had worked with state dairy farmer organisations to pressure supermarkets into raising the price of $1 milk.



'None of these initiatives would have been possible without a united approach," the spokesperson said.

"It is important now more than ever for the dairy industry to unite in the pursuit of common objectives.

"ADF, as a partner in the Dairy Plan, listened to farmers and respects the need to improve industry structures to support advocacy.



"We welcome input from everyone and encourage all dairy industry stakeholders to get behind the Dairy Plan so that together we can create a profitable, confident and united industry."

