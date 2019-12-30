New staff part of the Liebe Group team

THE Liebe Group has welcomed two new additions to the team, Jessica Fletcher and Katrina Venticinque.

Ms Fletcher has joined the group as the administration and communications officer and Ms Venticinque has taken on the role of executive officer.

Having recently moved to the Dalwallinu area after four years of working across various remote and rural locations around the State, Ms Fletcher is excited to be a part of the Liebe Group and the events planned for 2020.

She will be working with the group on events such as the Trials Review Day, Crop Update and Women's Field Day later in the year.

Ms Venticinque has re-joined the Liebe Group after two years away, stepping into the executive officer role to help guide the group, in line with its strategic objectives and values.

She moved to Dalwallinu in early 2015 and has recently completed her degree in Business (Management and Marketing).

After taking some time to travel and work in Perth, Ms Venticinque moved back to Dalwallinu to work in the local agricultural industry at Elders Scholz Rural.

Now moving just next door, she is excited to build her leadership experience within the group and work alongside the passionate Liebe members and local community.

Ms Venticinque and Ms Fletcher join the group's new research and development co-ordinator, Judy Storer, together with long-serving staff members, Sophie Carlshausen and Chris O'Callaghan, to complete the Liebe Group team going into the new year.

The Liebe Group expressed a temporary farewell to Danielle Hipwell who will be departing the group over Christmas to welcome a baby boy into her family.

The group wished her all the best in this new, exciting part of her life.