Study to look at impact of subsoil constraints

ALUMINIUM toxicity in the subsoil is a major problem associated with acidic soils across the Wheatbelt.

In most Wheatbelt soils, where the subsoil pH is less than 4.8, aluminium will reach levels that are considered toxic and yield limiting to crops.

Current practices to ameliorate surface soil acidity have been successful and farmers are now seeking validation on practices that ameliorate subsoil acidity and aluminium toxicity.

The Liebe Group will be establishing two paddock-scale demonstration sites in 2020 to understand the benefits of using soil amendments combined with cultivation to address subsoil aluminium toxicity.

The group will complete soil testing at depth to identify subsoil constraints such as aluminium toxicity and then measure the effects of a number of different ameliorants incorporated into the subsoil.

Ameliorants used in these demonstrations will include lime, gypsum and biochar.

Measurements will also be taken to assess the effect the treatments have on crop growth throughout the season as well as final grain yield to help evaluate the economic costs and benefits of the treatments.

The focus of the project is to translate existing research into management practices that can increase profitability and that are easily adopted and applied on-farm.

Through the project, the group will also be hosting field walks on each site during the growing season to allow the local growers and industry to visually evaluate the outcomes of the demonstrations.

For further information on the demonstrations, contact Judy Storer at research@liebegroup.org