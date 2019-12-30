Technology quickens pace for machinery

AGCO unveiled its built-from-the-bottom-up IDEAL combine harvester, prompting many industry observers to declare it as the pre-cursor to autonomous harvesting.

MOST Wheatbelt farmers will rate 2019 as fairly ordinary in terms of crop production.

But in terms of machinery, the farm mechanisation industry again reflected why it remains the most exciting segment of agriculture.

It was a year dominated by new technology and the enticing prospects of robotic farming.

But equally as important, was the presence of major players, albeit machinery dealers, making multi-million dollar investments and flagging career opportunities for young people.

In the kaleidoscope that is agriculture, positive 'patterns' emerged, underscoring ingenuity and innovation aimed at making agriculture more profitable and sustainable.

And the 'patterns' are identified in the following sub-headings.

Precision technology

A lot of the 'tech news' was disclosed in the latter half of the year such as the announcement in October that Queensland's SwarmFarm Robotics and WA manufacturer Roesner Pty Ltd had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a fully autonomous fertiliser spreader.

Under the MoU, collaboration between the two Australian companies will focus on the integration the Marshall Multispread fertiliser spreader and i4M control system for variable rate applications with SwarmFarm's autonomous platform and SwarmConnect.

A month later, a collaboration between CLAAS, CNH Industrial, John Deere and 365FarmNet, saw a new 'cloud' platform created called DataConnect.

The trio of manufacturers and 365FarmNet - which is an information and work platform on which different operating processes are linked together intelligently - for the first time, created a direct, manufacturer independent cloud-to-cloud solution.

In a similar way to ISOBUS, customers can now securely exchange their data via a common interface as well as control and monitor their entire machinery fleet using their preferred telematics platform, without having to switch portals or manually transfer data from one system to another.

Producers operating Deere, CLAAS, New Holland, Case IH or Steyr brand farm equipment, will be able to access and view basic machine data elements including current and historical machine location, current fuel tank level, working status and forward speed from these connected machines via the portal of their choice.

John Deere also picked up the only gold medal awarded at November's Agritechnica Show in Hanover, Germany, with its eAutoPower step-less transmission.

In a typically Deere move, it kept its entry under wraps, surprising the industry and impressing judges.

The new eAutoPower is designed for the 8R tractors and is the first electro-mechanical power split transmission for agricultural equipment.

Unlike a conventional CVT, there is no hydraulic pump.

Instead, two electric motors are used as a continuously variable actuator, while providing up to 100kW (134hp) of external electrical power, which Deere said could come in handy when you want to power up another electric implement or wheel motors on large air seeders, liquid carts or chaser bins, eliminating expensive hydraulic kits.

Innovations

It is not often the words 'game-changer' are used in agriculture.

But those are the words that came to mind in January describing the new mechanical-driven Integrated Harrington Seed Destructor (iHSD), which has continued to record up to 99 per cent kill rates of targeted weed seeds.

And the reason why it will be a game-changer is because the price of $85,000, will make it a "must-have" as an integrated unit on a header.

It will be hard for all combine harvester manufacturers to ignore this technology which already is raising interest in North America and Europe.

The new mechanical vertical mill model utilises the same Harrington mill set used in the hydraulically-driven version.

Each mill contains a rotor mill and a stator mill which rotate consistently at 3000rpm, which sees weed seeds virtually obliterated as they move through vertical vanes.

The mills only collect the chaff containing the weed seeds off the sieves with straw conventionally fed to choppers out the back.

Midvale manufacturer Primary Sales Australia took on exclusive distributor of the Bushel Plus harvest loss management system and immediately was swamped for orders for the 2019 harvest.

And according to company chief executive officer Peter Broley, demand was been triggered by WA harvest research in 2018.

"The Bushel Plus was thoroughly tested during last year's harvest in a research conducted by Peter Newman for GRDC Western Region, and with Marcel Kringe, founder of Bushel Plus, when he was in Australia working with growers," Mr Broley said.

"Many growers were surprised with what they were actually losing once they'd measured it.

"A five to 10 per cent loss in cereals is not uncommon and in one particular case, a grower discovered he potentially was losing $194,000 out of his barley crop until he used the Bushel Plus to identify his losses.

"Having done this he made the necessary changes in the setup of his headers and then re-calibrated his loss sensors using the Bushel Plus to bring his losses down to $40,000."

Merredin manufacturer Laurie Phillips may have the proverbial tiger by the tail with his Retrodrum for headers.

Designed to improve crop flow from the front to the feeder house, the Retrodrum, initially badged the TurboDrum, first appeared on MacDon D60 and D65 draper fronts.

Then Mr Phillips launched the Retrodrum, designed for new model fronts from John Deere, Midwest, CNH, Honey Bee and older MacDon models.

"We've had a great response to the new model," Mr Phillips said.

"We put a few out for testing and farmers and dealers gave the unit the thumb-up.

"We got a lot of comments about the ability to harvest faster in canola, tall barley and wheat and one farmer told us the drum was like having a second harvester in the paddock.

"We believe it is the cheapest way to increase harvesting capacity while eliminating a lot of hassles associated with poor crop feed due to drum malfunctions and breakages."

Ms Phillips said the new drum was re-modelled from his popular Rollerdown drum used on the company's pick-up front.

Father and son Ken Baxter (left) and Russell celebrated their dealership reaching 100 years of unbroken business in the industry in April a rare occurrence in such a competitive industry.

The interesting aspect of this story is that he has been sending a few containers to North American markets.

"It's a bit of a testing time in the US and Canada at the moment as far as trade goes but we've started a trickle and it could lead to something big," Mr Phillips said.

If North American and Canadian manufacturers like the Retrodrum, his company Phillbourne Merredin could become an original equipment supplier (OEM).

Headers

MASSEY Ferguson unveiled a new generation rotary combine harvester range which it says promises a major step forward in performance and productivity.

Among a host of exceptional new features, AGCO said the three models in the new IDEAL range, with power ratings up to 483kW (647hp), offered the biggest integral grain-tank capacity that was now currently available throughout Australia.

The capacity of the grain tanks in these new models is up to 17,100 litres which is about 18 per cent more capacity than the largest available previously.

John Deere again pulled a surprise on the farm mechanisation industry in October when it revealed its first dual rotor combine harvester.

After more than a decade of new models equipped with a single rotor, the company released a twin-rotor 'X9 Combine', targeted at big grain producers and big bulky crops.

It was awarded a silver medal at Germany's annual Agritechnica Show in Hanover.

According to Deere, the X9 combine achieves performance increase in productivity and harvest efficiency through the widest body available, improved crop flow, an increase in active threshing and separation areas, and a larger cleaning shoe, all while maintaining a transport width below 3.5 metres.

Spreaders

In July, fertiliser spreader distributor Bredal Australia claimed its new Bredal XE spreader broke new ground for controlled traffic farming systems.

Earlier that month, the XE was independently tested by the Australian Fertiliser Standards Association in New South Wales, for spreading urea and achieved a spreading width of 50 metres a barrier never before achieved.

According to Bredal Australia director Ben Nichols, the test was carried out in "six metres a second wind" equivalent to 20-22km/h.

Tractors

CLAAS Harvest Centre continued its product run in the Australian market with the release in August of its Xerion Saddle Trac 4WD tractor.

Designed as an all-purpose prime mover, the unit is designed with a 23-tonne rated platform, 343kW (460hp) of grunt from a 10.7 litre Mercedes engine, a CVT transmission and the ability to change tyre pressures on-the-go.

Front and rear linkages and PTOs provide a plethora of tasks for the Saddle Trac, obviously named as a farm workhorse.

Kojonup farmer Simon Zacher bought one, taking delivery of it in November with plans to use it with a specially designed 12,000 litre capacity tank built to fit on the Saddle Trac's platform.

He also purchased an AMAZONE ZA-TS Ultra 4200 spreader to the rear of the unit.

That effectively gives him a capacity of 16,200L, which will give him enough urea to spread 160 hectares without a re-fill.

Or he can spray 324ha at a rate of 50L/ha before returning to the nurse station.

Celebrations

By any measure, celebrating 100 years in business is a significant event.

And in March, Baxter's Rural Centre, Cunderdin, officially celebrated a centenary of service to the community.

The business is arguably the oldest family-owned and operated machinery dealership in Australia with current dealer principal Russell Baxter carrying the mantle into the Baxter family's fourth generation.

He already has 36 years under his belt since he first started in 1983.

The business was started in 1919 by Russell's great grandfather Robert Lees Baxter and his grandfather Kenneth William (Bill) Baxter, operating out of an office in a shearing shed, on the corner of Main Street and Baxter Road, where most of the district's farmers did their shearing and dipping.

The building remains in operation today housing machinery and used as a general storage facility.

Investments

In June, family-owned machinery dealership group McIntosh & Son put the farm mechanisation industry on a new mantle.

With a multi-million dollar investment in its Katanning branch it sent a strong signal, reflecting the professionalism and career opportunities that exist in agriculture, along with the company's own confidence in the future of the industry.

The new 92 metres by 72m facility, including a parts warehouse, administration offices and showroom wing at the Katanning branch, made it patently obvious a new era had dawned on the industry.

About 400 guests were left nearly speechless as they toured the spacious administration and showroom area leading into a cavernous parts warehouse containing the most advanced computerised units for automatic storing and dispensing of smaller spare parts.

And in September the biggest John Deere dealership in the southern hemisphere, AFGRI Equipment opened a new 11,000 square metre WA headquarters in South Guildford.

The company's operations manager Gollie Coetzee said the move reflected a continuing professional approach to customers.

The company had moved to more than 322 employees over a matter of five years and now had 14 branches with the intent to promote agriculture as a "business industry".

The company's passion to attract young people is reflected by its AFGRI Apprentice Academy, which has seen the company liaise with Central Regional TAFE Moora to be part of the company's specialised training program.

"We are getting to the stage where we have enough staff for our succession planning," Mr Coetzee said.

In August, Bourgault Australia stamped its imprint on the WA market with a nine million investment at Kelmscott.

In a "we're-here to-stay" move, the company is re-building and renovating premises, which ironically, is located less than a kilometre from its original premises when it set up shop in WA in 1997.

When finished, early in the new year, it will be one of the biggest fit-for-purpose warehouse and assembly buildings in Australia, associated with the agricultural industry.

In total, 10,000 square metres will be under cover and a further 10,000m2 will be allocated for yard space, car parking and landscaping.

Formerly a hardware franchise, the site comprises two buildings - a 7000m2 assembly workshop and administration area and a 3000m2 wholegoods store.

Collaborations

MORE than 50 Flexi-Coil, Paxton Plow and Horwood Bagshaw dealers convened recently at the first ever business meeting for the three brands.

Flexi-Coil, Horwood Bagshaw and Paxton Plow business leader Steve Mulder said the two-day event in Tailem Bend, South Australia, focused on strategy, climate trends and new products.

"With Flexi-Coil, we will continue to deliver the best in innovation from North America and with Paxton Plow and Horwood Bagshaw, we can offer growers Australian-designed and manufactured products," Mr Mulder said.

According to Mr Mulder, a highlight for dealers was the opportunity to find out more about Flexi-Coil's expanding range, which meant dealers could give customers the best machine for their conditions.

Bourgault Australia WA manager Ben Bulley outside the company's new WA headquarters in Kelmscott. According to the company, the nine million dollar investment stamped its permanent presence in the WA market and re-inforced industry confidence in agriculture.

"There's a choice between Flexi-Coil's new 7200 Precision Hoe Drill, PS300 Precision Seeder and the 6100 Precision Disc Drill," Mr Mulder said.

"We also had on display a Horwood Bagshaw 19,000 litre air seeder with two granular bins and an integrated liquid tank.

"This air seeder features the latest rate controller technology, the HB1 controller, and customers can opt for a tow-behind or tow-between configuration."

The introduction of Paxton Plow, the newest addition to the Flexi-Coil range, was another highlight, with grower Kevin Heidrich on hand to talk about the need to adapt to climate variability.

Acquisitions

In November CNH Industrial announced its agreement to acquire the Australian agricultural implement manufacturer K-Line Ag.

This acquisition will add tillage and residue management equipment and will enhance the crop production portfolios of Case IH and New Holland Agriculture.

Also in November, South Dakota, US manufacturer Raven Industries announced it had acquired Saskatchewan, Canada manufacturer Dot Technology Corp.

Raven said it would continue the commercialisation and evolution of the autonomous Dot Power Platform and Dot Ready Implements.

And in the same month, another move, Raven announced it also had acquired Smart Ag Inc., a technology company that develops autonomous farming solutions for agriculture.

"The acquisition of Smart Ag is part of a company-wide strategy for Raven," said Raven Industries president and chief executive Dan Rykhus.

"It is a key investment in Raven Autonomy, one of our two strategic growth platforms. "Autonomy in agriculture is the future of farming, and this acquisition, coupled with our existing precision agriculture solutions, solidifies our position as a technology leader within this market."

As part of Raven Autonomy, the company plans to deliver autonomous solutions for OEMs and ag retailers.

Spraying

In June, Midland-based Furrow Management Systems (FMS), which has arguably revolutionised in-furrow liquid delivery systems, announced a 'Range Air' system for retro-fitment to existing trailed boomsprayers or older self-propelled models.

The aim is to provide the latest section and tier technology usually found on the latest popular models.

It comprises a stand-alone 'Range Air' which is available for pneumatic boom systems and includes air delivery tubing, three tier functionality and the ability to control nine, 11 or 16 sections.

The system is housed in a stainless steel weather-proof cabinet mounted at the rear of the boomsprayer.

Or you can opt for the 'Range Air' with a re-circulating boom which keeps product moving through the boom, plumbing and filters to reduce chemical build-up, help eliminate blocked nozzles, quickly prime and purge, and reduce weight on the boom.

The three-tier system essentially expands the effective spraying speed range without exceeding the pressure range of the nozzles, allowing variation of application rate and spraying speed while maintaining the correct droplet size.

It also means operators can use the nozzles they want, including the latest air-induction nozzles.

Tyres

POSITIVE feedback from owners generated increased enquiry about John Deere's new Titan LSW (low sidewall) tyres for its 9R Series 4WD models.

The tyres also won appeal on headers and self-propelled boomsprayers.

Titan claims the LSW tyre eliminates the need for dual tyres to gain pulling power.

According to Eradu farmer Peter Barnetson, who purchased a 9520R John Deere 4WD model in March, he now has a more "universal" tractor compared with a conventional 4WD.

Mr Barnetson opted for the 1250/35R46 LSWs, "which are not far off the footprint of duals" and found no problems towing a 15.2 metre DBS precision seeder.