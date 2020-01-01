CLAAS Axion tractor Kim's first pick

WEST PINGELLY farmer Kim Parsons got the appropriate nod from his father John when he decided to buy a new tractor.

It was one of Kim's first decisions taking over the reins of the mixed farming enterprise earlier this year.

His choice to replace an ageing 40-year-old Ford 5000 and a John Deere 7710 was a CLAAS Axion 800, boasting a Tier IV FPT six cylinder engine with a power rating of 153 kilowatts (205 horsepower).

It now has 440 hours under its belt, including 160 hours of clover harvesting and both father and son are happy with the purchase.

For Kim, the stand-out of the Axion, compared with other models on his shopping list, was the number of features that came standard with the price.

"It was the little things that sold it to me and ease of service was a big thing," kim said.

"It had to be a multiple-purpose tractor, though it mainly will be used for spraying and spreading.

"But we know we have a tractor that can be used for other tasks if need be, like maybe adding front linkage and PTO for mowing.

"It's an ideal size for our needs and it handles our hilly country very well with a big frame, 50:50 weight distribution and a very comfortable cab (four-point suspension)."

John agrees, citing the comfort of the tractor over hilly, rough terrain.

What convinced Kim he had made the right move was the Axion's performance during clover harvesting.

"We didn't have any problems but the daily service checks were easy and didn't add any stress and the best thing was the ease of blowing out the radiator, because there's a lot of dust associated with clover harvesting.

"It also was simple and quick to clean the air filter, which just slides out.

"And the batteries pull out at waist level with no hassles.

"The lighting package also is terrific with plenty of vision at night."

Another standard feature that John can't believe is the HEXASHIFT transmission that allows automatic gear changes, depending on forward speed and load.

"It's a great feature," he said.

"I wish it had been around when I was driving my Ford."

According to CLAAS, all AXION models are equipped with either HEXASHIFT transmissions, or ZF C-MATIC (CVT) transmissions.

And new software further refines engine-transmission co-ordination and incorporates customer requirements under real-world conditions.

For example, the cruise control can be deactivated using the accelerator pedal and the driver can switch between two saved engine droop values simply by pressing a button.

All models can be specified with the new CLAAS Information Electronic on-Board Information System (CEBIS).

The updated CEBIS operating system features a new 300 millimetre touch-screen display and an ergonomic armrest incorporating the CMOTION multi-function control lever.

Frequently-used tractor functions can be accessed simply by tapping the machine silhouette on the CEBIS touch display.

All AXIONs come from the factory GPS-ready to match customers' current GPS systems.