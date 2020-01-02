GPS collars track feral pigs in Mid West

THE Northern Biosecurity Group (NBG) is making the most of its recent funding grant of $201,710 to collar feral pigs in the Mid West area and track them to better understand their habits and improve the control methods of landholders.

The State government-funded Natural Resource Management Program, Community Stewardship Grant awarded to the NBG was one of 25 large regional projects and 41 other smaller regional projects, funded under the program for the 2019-2020 period and will run for three years.

NBG co-ordinator Marieke Jansen said the funding provided "a good opportunity to learn more about pigs in the area and be more effective in controlling them, while helping landholders to know what they should do, where and when, to implement the right feral pig control methods".

The funding would cover the costs of 22 GPS tracking collars made by Canadian company Lotak, which cost more than $3000 each, as well as fund a licenced pest management technician to pre-feed the pigs and trap them in order for Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) development officer Peter Adams to tranquilise the pigs and attach the collars.

The collars contain lithium batteries that have proven to last up to 1000 hours on other research conducted in the Eastern States.

Ms Jansen said the first part of the program had started with nine collars placed on pigs a couple of weeks ago.

The collars were set to provide GPS notifications every 30 minutes, although to conserve battery life the system would only upload it every eight hours if in range.

She said that could be changed when they were planning another aerial shoot to know exactly where they were every two minutes.

All the GPS collars were expected to be placed in the next three months.

An extensive trapping camera monitoring network will also assist to monitor pig distribution, seasonal variability and effectiveness of implemented control efforts.

"Satellite tracking collars will provide real time data on feral pig response to management techniques as well as evaluating the efficacy of control," Ms Jansen said.

"Data collected will be used to inform and engage community members in developing management strategies and adopting co-ordinated control.

"This project will value-add to existing NBG/DPIRD feral pig monitoring with more than 18 months of data including trapping, baiting and aerial shoot impacts to population."

Ms Jansen said the pigs in Northampton could move differently to those in Mullewa and due to the seasonal conditions they were wondering if they drank water from farm troughs.

She said data received so far revealed that the pigs "hadn't moved that far" and were probably in a place that provided enough food and water.

Data from GPS tracking of feral pigs is showing the movements and locations of the pigs, which will assist in future control programs.

"We are hoping over the next six months to find out where they sleep and feed," she said.

"We would ask, if people find, shoot or trap a collared pig that they leave the collars nearby so that they could be retrieved.

"They are expensive and we will place them on another pig when we catch them."

She said the NBG was planning an aerial shoot in February or March 2020, which would follow on from the successful cull of 1145 pigs across 23 properties in the Northampton area during a four day shoot early in March.

The Lower Blackwood Vertebrate Pest Management Group (LBVPMG) also received $33,650 in funding recently (sponsored by the Lower Blackwood Land Conservation District Committee).

The funding grant was for the reduction of feral pig population in the Lower Blackwood region.

The LBVPMG aims to reduce the feral pig population and its impact "on the area's unique environment and agricultural industry".

"Feral pigs have an enormous impact on the environment, water and agriculture and this project will contribute to a reduction in population," the LBVPMG said.

"It will see field officers working across the area, trapping and shooting pigs and with the population being monitored and mapped and the data collection allowing for further strategic management.

"The final outcome of the project is to reduce the feral pig population across the 610,000 hectares of the Lower Blackwood Region."