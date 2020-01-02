TopDown approach to soil amelioration

CLAAS Harvest Centre is gaining traction with its TopDown multi-purpose cultivator in the Western Australian market.

Heralded as a 'four zone' machine, the Vaderstad designed and built bar is claimed to deep rip, rip and pack, disc, disc and pack, or any combination.

And according to Vaderstad WA product specialist Russell McCagh, its ameliorating or mixing action can eliminate non-wetting soils, incorporate lime and chemicals and provide an ideal seedbed preparation.

"We have six models with working widths ranging from three metres to nine metres with a recommended working speed between 10 and 12 kilometres an hour, depending on soil conditions," Mr McCagh said.

"Already owners are impressed with its performance and the fact you can mix and match what you do with the machine depending on the job and the soil conditions."

A TopDown 600, with a working width of 5.75m, was recently demonstrated at Geraldton and impressed with its stubble handling and level seedbed finish.

The machine comprised two gangs of leading coulters, with four rows of hydraulically-operated ripping tynes digging to a depth of 300 millimetres and followed by a notched SteelRunner packer that consolidated the soil with a 'furrow finish' to encourage moisture harvesting and minimise erosion.

A set of star discs ran in front of the packers to assist in levelling the soil.

The leading coulters are notched to provide a good measure of cutting and mixing the topsoil enhancing a 'boiling effect' of soil in operation.

"We've found we can achieve a very good result without the risk of soil being left vulnerable to blowing," Mr McCagh said.

The resultant finish is an ideal seedbed with notched 'SteelRunner' packer creating furrows to enhance water harvesting and minimise erosion.

"The TopDown effectively loosens and mixes the soil down to a depth of 300 millimetres."

Recommended horsepower requirements are between 298 kilowatts (400 horsepower) and 448kW (600hp) depending on soil conditions and depth of working.

The bar can be shoed with 80mm points with an 80mm shin, which encourages soil to ride up before being mixed or 50mm points with a 50mm shin, or split 50-80 or 80-50 dependent on what is trying to be achieved.

Vaderstad provides a lifetime warranty on the leading discs and a two-year warranty on the frame.

There's also an option for a deep loosener fitted to the rear of the machine to provide ripping depths up to 400mm.

Adjustable breakout is up to 700 kilograms.

All zones are independently and hydraulically-operated allowing for the multiple combinations of working configurations.

