Angus auction raises funds for Headspace

Angus steer Winston 12, sold for $3000 at this month's Manjimup Cherry Festival. The proceeds of its sale were donated to Headspace, Bunbury. The steer was donated by the Bendotti family and sold under the Black Dog Ride banner.

HISTORY was made in Manjimup on Saturday, December 14, when a steer named Winston 12 was auctioned off in front of a large crowd gathered in the town's Main Street as an attraction in the 2019 Manjimup Cherry Festival.

Winston, who was bred and donated by the Bendotti family, G & B Bendotti, Pemberton, stood quietly by under a shady peppermint tree as livestock auctioneer Brad Kammann coaxed bids from the crowd.

Starting at a good opening bid of $2000 and taking further $100 bids the price soon hit $2800.

Bidding then dropped to $50 bids on the purebred Angus steer and in the end the steer was knocked down for $3000.

The steer was purchased through Fox Brothers Butchers, Pemberton, by the Bendotti family and five other locals who contributed $500 each.

It was killed by DBC this week to be enjoyed by the local families this festive season.

Winston was sired by a Lawsons Angus Surefire bull and was one of the last calves born from last year's drop and was aged 20 months.

The steer was sold weighing 726 kilograms after going on feed at 600kg and putting on 126kg in 55 days with the Davies family, Kalgrains, Wannamal, donating two tonnes of grain for the fundraiser.

The Bendotti family donated Winston 12 to be sold under the Black Dog Ride banner with the aim of raising awareness of depression and suicide prevention in the local community.

All proceeds will be forwarded to Headspace, Bunbury, which has a charter to connect with Australian youth aged 12 to 25.

Black Dog Ride heifer Clementine 7, which has appeared at locations extending from Albany to Geraldton, was at the auction and proved again to be a major attraction with adults and children alike.

A comment was made after the historic sale: "It's such a good cause, we need to do this again next year."

"There are good people and good cattle in the region but sadly there is the problem of mental illness in people of all ages there also.

"Perhaps selling a steer to help the dedicated team at Headspace do the little extra things that this money provides may just help someone to have a better life."