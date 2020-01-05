Research roles rewarding says Enright

The list of his involvement on industry boards including as chairman of the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) 2002-2007 is an impressive resume and too long to list.

Having farmed for 40 years near Mt Barker, WA, Mr Enright was keen to be involved in the industry.

Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC) and the Grains and Legumes Nutrition Council (GLNC) chairman Terry Enright.

Having ended his term of three consecutive appointments at LiveCorp and as he slows down in preparation for retirement, it is important to note that he is still highly engaged in the research and development arm of the industry as chairman of the Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC) and the Grains and Legumes Nutrition Council (GLNC), which is an independent organisation that provides advice on nutrition, grains and legumes.

"It's a two-year appointment and I've just been reappointed so there's still a couple of years to go," Mr Enright said.

It is no surprise that in 2008 he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Science in Agriculture from The University of Western Australia - a small reward for a lifetime of involvement in assisting the sector through its challenges.

He is also currently the chairman of the advisory board to the Institute of Agriculture at UWA.

During his time in these roles he has met with four Federal agriculture ministers, assisted in helping the industry counter activism and made some important decisions that may not be clearly understood at the farm gate level.

He said when he first got involved with the GRDC in the 1990s there was "a whole myriad of issues", including herbicide resistance which was "just starting to become a big issue".

"Thirty years later we are still farming and production is going up," he said.

"It's still an issue, but there are various ways of handling it.

"We have seen innovation by farmers themselves in a lot of this and that's a feature of the agricultural industry more generally.

"While the innovation was there by growers it was underpinned by a strong research effort.

"That's the important part that the GRDC has played.

"Production has more than doubled from those early days."

Mr Enright said one of the biggest issues at that time was "when we commercialised wheat breeding in this country".

"That was a really big decision because we had seven wheat breeding programs in Australia, most of them run by State governments or Universities and they were considered quite important parts of their work," he said.

"To commercialise them they were going to have to give up those sorts of things and companies were going to be working in a commercial place funded by import royalties.

"It was a massive challenge.

"When we sat around the table and looked at the Australian market objectively, it was hard to justify seven wheat breeding programs.

"Secondly, how was it going to be continually funded because State government's were not putting the sorts of resources in to the departments of agriculture that they were in the 1950s-60s.

"The solution really fell out.

"That's the way I see boards - you just have to spend a lot of time getting the information correct.

"Boards are there for robust discussion so things can happen."

Mr Enright said it had been about three decades of enormous change in agriculture and he didn't see that slowing down anytime soon.

"Right through agriculture, the equipment we are using today compared with then, I don't think there's anything the same," he said.

"The big change has been the development by machinery companies.

"When we first started direct seeding for instance, which was a concept back in the 1970s where you could kill the grass with herbicides and then plant your crop.

"It sounded great but we just didn't have the equipment to do it.

"The equipment couldn't handle stubble and didn't have enough penetration to get in the ground.

"So all this has changed and people now can plant on the first rain and get it in, and the sort of yields people have been getting, even this year on 120-130 millemtres of rain is extraordinary.

"Water use efficiency has obviously gone up and that's been by better methods, better systems, and better management of weed control.

"Technology has just influenced everything and will continue to do so."

Mr Enright said there would always be issues within the industry that needed addressing and the industry itself would "keep making step changes" to keep on top of them.

"We are being challenged in our markets now in Indonesia purely on price," he said.

"The drought in Australia has lifted the price of wheat above parity so we are being less competitive in those markets and they are being filled by others who are.

"That will change over time and hopefully we will return to better crops in this country too."

Mr Enright said the import protocols in some countries were a challenge for the industry.

"The tariffs on some of the health protocols, or biosecurity issues in India, make it very difficult to meet those requirements, as they are in some other countries," he said.

"There will be a continuing interest in that right around the country and I think for those meeting the biosecurity requirements of those countries it is going to be a continuing effort, both for the livestock and grain industries."

Mr Enright said while Australia was "out of the market on the basis of price" it wanted to be in a situation to benefit when things changed.

"When that turns around we want to know what is it that they want?" he said.

"AEGIC has been in India, because India is a priority for the Federal Government, to start trade negotiations with.

"We have been in there in the wheat and barley space and doing some market analysis and broadly speaking in some period of time they will be a net importer of grain because of their population growth and the logistical difficulties of moving grain from the north to the south.

"There's a growing market there for malt barley for beer production - their current malt is not as good.

"We understand that market and we know what the quality requirements are for their type of breads they want.

"We are digesting that information and will share that with the exporters and the crop breeders, so if the tariffs change over time or the import restrictions get removed at least we know what is required in that market.

"We did similar work in Myanmar a few years ago and there's Australian wheat going in there now.

"In increasing areas they have moved to more use of wheat rather than rice.

"So this long term view is beneficial."

Mr Enright said the growing affluence in Indonesia had changed the whole market, providing scope for soft wheat imports, "as their taste has changed from bread to buns and biscuits and the sorts of things that you need soft wheat for".

His first brush with activism occurred when genetically modified canola was introduced into Australia in 2008.

"It met the safety requirements for human health and the environment and the Federal government approved it based on research and information," Mr Enright said.

"What we didn't anticipate was the State governments then introduced other moratoriums based on other things.

"So we had this strange situation where it was approved at the federal level and the State's were blocking it - which is still happening in South Australia.

"That sort of activism is still out there.

"Sure we are growing GM canola and cotton but the prospect of trying to get more GM crops through the regulatory process is prohibitive, now it's impossible.

"There's only one or two countries in the world that have the capacity to do it and they are unlikely too.

"I think we are probably missing opportunities with that technology because of the regulatory regime that is now in place around it.

"It's just too hard to get it on the market.

"Basically it is too costly because there has been an ongoing campaign against the use of this technology.

"That's despite those that are using it now have been doing so without any issue.

"Never-the-less the world has a point of view and if you are going to be in those markets you have to be sensitive to it."

Mr Enright said there was still quite a lot of support from the community for farmers and agriculture in general but "people often don't understand the intricacies of it and that's up to us, both the grains and the livestock industries to communicate that better".

Mr Enright said research was critical to underpin the industry.

"There's always got to be new ways of doing things - that's the whole idea of research," he said.

"You invest in it, according to a plan for the industry.

"I've been involved in developing some of those plans where you try to look out to where the industry should be going and where the investment should best be placed to make a difference.

"Not everything is successful - that's the nature of research.

"If you look at the thing in total the GRDC has developed a very large footprint right across Australia.

"There's not a lot of grains research happening that they are not involved in.

"They have become a very dominant player.

"I think during my time there - it's not so much what you do as a chair that makes a difference, it's the people that you pull in around you and how you get them to work.

"It's having a good team of people - so setting the strategy, appointing the chief executive officer and monitoring the performance is really the classic role and I think that's what has been done reasonably well."

Mr Enright said it was important for the research sector to be able to communicate its work with the industry so they understand the value of it.

"Communication of results and how they relate to the individual is a challenge for the industry - but all industries face it," he said.

"How do you communicate the value proposition?

"If there is no value proposition then you shouldn't be doing it... if you are not increasing value you are probably destroying it.

"The leakage quite often is obtuse - if you do on farm variety trials for instance by the time the results of that feed back to the breeder who has put those trials in, assesses them and that is reflected in a new variety - that's some years down the track.

"Some people look at research and ask where is the direct link - sometimes there isn't one and sometimes it takes a while."

Mr Enright said during his time at GRDC "we signed some international agreements with Syria and Mexico".

"They were done on the basis that they hold the collections of the plant material that need to be accessed by Australian plant breeders," he said.

"We also put money in the global, crop diversity trust - which is trying to preserve some of those collections.

"People would ask where is the direct link to my farm on the return on that?

"But ultimately access to the genetic material is critical.

"It can be a very long link back to the farmgate."

He said investments into the plant functional genomics centre in Adelaide, which was looking at understanding the basics of plant genomics, didn't have a direct link on day one to the farm gate, "but if you don't do it you are not going to be at the forefront of science and allow scientists to do it or train new ones to actually work in that molecular space".

"I think you have to have a balance of investments right across it," Mr Enright said.

"Quite rightly growers will challenge the whole concept of the RDC system and that's reasonable.

"People are paying a lot of money into this business and they have a right to demand that their research dollars are spent wisely.

"So robust debate about this is not unhelpful, it's necessary.

"The important thing is that we can hold forums where we can have rational discussions about it, and one of the things that GRDC has always stressed, though it's not a perfect science, was to get that input from growers about what they actually want and where they want to put the research effort.

"That solves the problem solving aspect but there's also a requirement for organisations like the RDC's to take a more visionary approach and say 'we need to work on the problems that people have, that's understood, but we need to be looking at where the next generation's coming from and what do we need to do in those markets'.

"That's really the role that AEGIC's playing in that space.

"We are taking a view out there over the next few years about what do our markets want and what sort of products do they want, what sort of plant material do we need to grow here to meet that requirement."

Mr Enright said in all his roles over the years there was a lot of travel involved and some difficult days, but it had also been quite rewarding.

He also gave some advice for those thinking of becoming involved in their industry organisations.

"Travel is one of the issues taking on these roles from WA," he said.

"I mean if you do (want to become involved in industry organisations) then you have to be prepared to put the time in and from WA it requires a fair bit of travel.

"But that's the decision you have to make.

"However you organise your life that's what you have to be prepared to do.

"You have to have the interest and be prepared to learn because you don't go into these things knowing everything on day one.

"You have got to want to do it - is that the lifestyle you want?

"You put a lot of other things on hold if you get involved at a national level so you have to be clear about that.

"Is your business and family life structured in a way that allows that to happen?

"If you satisfy those things you have got to be committed because you have tough days.

"If they do commit then it can be quite rewarding."

Mr Enright said as a levy payer he felt it was important for him to be part of the process.

"People are paying a lot of money in there and it is up to people in the industry to take a role and try and drive those decisions so we get good outcomes," he said.

"That's why I've done it - I had an interest in it obviously.

"I enjoyed trying to do it and we have got some outcomes that have been worthwhile for the industry.

"It has given me the opportunity to work with a whole range of knowledgeable people so it's been quite rewarding in that space.

"I met a lot of people I would never have come across if I hadn't been involved in these organisations.

"I suppose some of them are and will remain life long friends.

"It's quite an interesting gig - I've been fortunate to be involved."