If you've got a problem with flies in your region, it might pay to look at the ground for the solution.

Dung beetles don't just play a vital role in soil health and carbon storage, they also help control flies

and other livestock pests. The MLA -supported Dung Beetle Ecosystem Engineers (DBEE) project is

expanding the range of introduced dung beetles in Australia and digging deep to better understand

how they work for livestock producers. Insect ecologist Geoff Gurr, a Professor of Applied Ecology at

Charles Sturt University, sheds some light on what dung beetles are up to this summer and how the

project could improve living conditions in regional areas.

Are the flies worse than usual this year?

It depends on where you are located but yes, anecdotally, flies do seem to be worse than average in

southern regions this spring. There are over 9000 species of flies in Australia and 180 species of bush

flies; many are like Goldilocks - they don't like conditions to be super-hot and dry and they simply can't

survive cold winters, so the flies that are bothering us in southern Australia at the moment are often

blow-ins that have come from northern parts of the country and because of recent sporadic rainfall

events have increased dramatically in certain regions. After arriving here they can rapidly reproduce

across multiple generations, especially if there are good supplies of dung available!

Why do flies and dung beetles go hand-in-hand?

Dung, in particular from ruminants, is an ideal breeding ground for many fly species - they think its

Christmas when they're surrounded by piles of nutritious dung. Fortunately, dung beetles compete

with flies for dung and can be so efficient that a dung pat is buried in as little as a day or two. This

means the maggots (fly larvae) don't have time to develop - their life cycle is halted in its tracks.

Another benefit is that the beetles bury the dung converting this waste product into valuable plant

fertiliser. If it wasn't for these composting organisms, in a couple of years we would be knee-deep in

dung and surrounded by black clouds of flies.

Has the drought exacerbated the problem this year?

Potentially. Dung beetles reproduce deep in the soil profile - depending on the species they can be

more than 50cm down. This keeps them safe from predators like birds but if the ground stays rock

hard for a prolonged period they have a really hard time digging their way out and completing their

development. Another factor is that during drought, there is of course less dung around so this can

also reduce dung beetle numbers. This can cause increased fly activity once dung does become

available again because flies can respond immediately and complete their life cycle in just weeks.

Most dung beetles, in contrast, take at least a year to complete a generation.

Are more dung beetles the solution?

When it comes to dung beetles, one size doesn't fit all. There is no single super-duper dung beetle

that will control dung in all soil types, in all locations, in all parts of the year. They tend to specialise.

Back in the 1980s, CSIRO bought in dozens of species but unfortunately of the ones which

successfully established, there aren't many species that remain active during the spring months. This

is another reason why we could be seeing large numbers of flies in parts of Australia this

spring/summer, as the winter active dung beetles have finished and the summer active species

haven't properly matured yet. To help fill seasonal and geographical gaps in current dung beetle

activity in southern Australia, the DBEE project is breeding up and releasing three new dung beetle

species introduced from North Africa and southern Europe. We hope they will complement the

species that are already established in Australia to give greater continuity and coverage of dung

beetle activity throughout the year.

Flies aside, what are some of the other benefits of dung beetles?

One of the other important ecosystem services performed by dung beetles is controlling

livestock parasites like gut worms. The dung of affected animals is packed full of worm eggs and

the larvae that hatch from these lay waiting on neighbouring pasture plants, soon to be

consumed by livestock which are then infected. Active, rapidly-colonising dung beetles can make

fast work of worm-ridden pats. As the dung beetles consume dung, they kill the worm eggs,

giving producers a natural control strategy. In addition, beetles improve soil health by

reintroducing nutrients into the soil and increasing the permeability of soil to rainfall. This

results in increased retention of rainwater and decreased runoff from farmland (which can carry

away precious soil and contaminate waterways with silt and nitrates from dung). Dung beetle

activity generally leads to better establishment and growth of pasture plants as well.

What's on the DBEE cards at the moment?

In recent weeks, project staff have been out distributing new beetles generated from our dung beetle

rearing facilities. Throughout the project, tens of thousands of adults will eventually be distributed

into new paddocks across southern Australia, in association with Landcare, farming systems or

livestock groups aligned with the project. One of the cool things about this project is that once we

release the dung beetles, we can go back to release sites and where there has been strong

establishment, we can harvest a fraction of these beetles and release them on to more sites. It's a bit

like a pyramid scheme, where the scope for making further and further releases grows exponentially

each time. This should help to provide a strong legacy for the project and its associated activities.For

more information about DBEE activities, which include quantifying the ecosystem services and

economic benefits provided by dung beetles, visit: www.dungbeetles.com.au/objectivesGot beetles?

Visit dungbeetles.com.au/report-an-observation for more information, and download the app from

the App Store or Google Play.

