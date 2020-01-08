A fodder distribution point has been opened at Holbrook race course to support farmers affected by the Dunns Road and Green Valley fires.

Animal and Agriculture Services State Incident Controller Anne Muir said NSW Department of Primary Industries and Local Land Services would open a second fodder distribution point later this week.

"With active fires still burning in the area we are choosing fodder distribution points which are safe and central for landholders, and where roads are open to be able to truck fodder in and out," she said.

"So far we have provided almost 1000 tonnes of fodder and almost 267KL of water to farmers whose properties or stock have been affected by these horrific fires across south-east NSW.

"More than 10,500 animals have been cared for in evacuation centres across the region since the fires began.

"Our field crews are helping people to manage animal welfare related issues by providing emergency fodder and stock water, animal assessment and veterinary assistance, and where necessary stock euthanasia and burial.

"While we have a short respite right now with some milder weather, it's important people prepare for conditions to deteriorate later this week by ensuring they have a plan to manage livestock and animals."

You can prepare before an emergency by:

Knowing the risk to you, your animals and property

Knowing where to go

Knowing who to call

Knowing your plan

Have an emergency kit for you and your animals

Preparing now to act early

Bushfire affected farmers and landholders can request assistance with services including emergency fodder and livestock water, animal assessments and veterinary services by calling 1800 814 647.

People without phone access can send a direct message to the NSW Department of Primary Industries Facebook page.

The story Fodder rolled out in fire areas first appeared on Farm Online.