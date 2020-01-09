Funding for studies to kick-start hydrogen industry

Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan.

The State government will invest $1.68 million to support feasibility studies across seven proposed renewable hydrogen projects for Western Australia to support development of the fledgling job-creating industry.



The studies, funded through the Renewable Hydrogen Fund, include examining creating solar hydrogen for waste collection and light vehicle fleets in Cockburn, a hydrogen refuelling hub in Mandurah and the potential for an electrolysis hydrogen production plant in the Great Southern or Wheatbelt.



Other proposals include a standalone power system for an indigenous community in the Pilbara using 100 per cent renewable energy; a hydrogen production facility near Kununurra using existing hydro generation; examining the compatibility of the Dampier to Bunbury natural gas transmission pipeline with blended hydrogen and looking at the integration of renewable hydrogen with isolated power stations.



The fund is a key part of the Renewable Hydrogen Strategy which aims to position WA as a major producer, user and exporter of renewable hydrogen.



The seven studies align with the strategy's four Strategic Focus Areas of export, remote applications, blending in natural gas networks and transport.



Project applications through the fund's project funding stream have closed and will be announced in coming months.



"Western Australia needs to explore how we can produce, use and provide energy to our international partners through clean and reliable sources - renewable energy via hydrogen provides a means to do this," said Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan.



"This feasibility studies will facilitate significant private sector investment and leverage financial support for a job-creating renewable hydrogen industry in WA.



"We received 19 feasibility study applications of which seven have been selected: confirming there is strong interest in developing a renewable hydrogen industry in WA.



"The projects being investigated have the potential to create new jobs, skills and training opportunities - particularly in regional Western Australia."