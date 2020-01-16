Bid for a new Kubota tractor

WITH fires raging across the country, Kubota Australia; Lloyds Auctioneers and Valuers; Australian Community Media Agricultural Publishing and Events, and the Country Women's Association of Australia have teamed up to fundraise for affected farmers.

ACM Agricultural Publishing and Events (publisher of this masthead), Kubota Australia and Lloyds Auctioneers and Valuers have donated their assistance and are pleased to help out bushfire victims in all states.



We all offer our heartfelt thanks to the firies and volunteers on the frontlines and backlines of fires across our nation - and are humbled by their constant, courageous efforts and resilience as the tragedy unfolds.



Kubota Australia has graciously donated not one, but two of its M126GX Tractors, which are 125-horsepower tractors with a powershift transmission, valued in excess of $110,000 each.



These units will auctioned nationally by Lloyds, which will also be able to accept donations of equipment to raise funds.



The entire proceeds will go directly to the Country Women's Association of Australia, which will then distribute the money to farmers in need.

The Country Women's Association has worked tirelessly during these recent hard times of drought and bushfire in assisting country folk in their time of need with benefits flowing back into these hard-hit communities.



The support of Kubota Australia with its generous donations, Lloyds Auctioneers with its online support and assistance in running the auction, and ACM as sponsors, will benefit the Country Women's Association and the greater community.



"While there are other very worthy activities contributing to raising funds for fire victims, recognising rural families as recipients through this initiative, particularly with the tough seasons in recent times, made it an easy decision for ACM Agricultural Publishing and Events to be involved," said ACM agricultural commercial director Craig Chapman.

"For Kubota to offer the two machines, and for Lloyds Auctioneers to conduct the auctions with all proceeds going to such a credible organisation in the CWA is extremely generous from both organisations.



"The goal is to exceed the value of the machines and if this is achieved the CWA organisations nationally will receive more than $220,000 for distribution to farming families impacted by recent fires."

CWA of Australia national president Tanya Cameron said: "We are grateful for the support we are receiving and are happy to assist our communities in any way we can."

The Lloyds Charity Benefit Auction will be held on Tuesday, February 11, at 7pm AEST.



The story Bid for a new Kubota tractor first appeared on The Land.