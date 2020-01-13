Shearers to vie for record

A WORLD solo eight-hour Merino ewe shearing record set in Kojonup last April will be challenged in the South familys shearing sheds near Darkan this month and next.



As reported recently in Farm Weekly, Young, New South Wales, based shearer Josh Wah Clayton, 35, will attempt to break the current record of 497 Merino ewes shorn in eight hours at Duncan and Lomond Souths shearing shed on Cowrabundie, north east of Darkan, on Saturday, January 18.



On Saturday, February 15, Bruce Rock-based shearer Ethan Harder, 20, will also attempt to break the current record, or a new record set by Mr Clayton, at Adrian and Jacquie Souths property at Cordering, south west of Darkan.



Duncan South and Adrian South are brothers and both said they were approached separately by the different organisers to host the record attempts.



The record was set by Bunbury-based shearer Louis Brown, 31, in James and Nina Hopes Rockcliffe shearing shed near Kojonup.



Mr Brown broke the 16-year-old world record of 466 ewes set by his mentor and trainer Cartwright Terry at Rob Rexs Westindale property near Katanning in 2003.



Mr Clayton had a valiant and emotional crack at Mr Terrys 466 record last year in NSW only weeks before it was smashed by Mr Brown.



He had dedicated his attempt as a tribute to his late partner Hayley who had died 17 months before from Motor Neurone Disease.



In appalling freezing conditions, which included a storm in the last run with hail blowing in under the ridge capping of the shearing shed roof and roustabouts having to towel the board dry to stop him slipping, Mr Claytons tally came up 14 short of the then record.



Because of the weather the sheep had been penned for days to keep them dry before the record attempt and, according to Western Australian shearers who flew to NSW to help and watch, had hollowed out and were stiff with cold.



The ewes in the attempt also averaged 4.6 kilogram fleeces while World Sheep Shearing Records Society rules only require fleeces to weigh 3.4kg for a ewe shearing record to be recognised.



Mr Clayton is unlikely to encounter similar conditions at Darkan and organisers of his attempt may well be looking for portable air conditioners to keep him and the South sheep cool.



Duncan South said on Tuesday 630 mixed age ewes had been selected for the record attempt.



Theyve shorn two of them and it looks like they will average 3.8-3.9kg of wool, Mr South said.



He said Mr Clayton had been over to WA and inspected the sheep and the shearing shed and was happy with both.



Mr South said once his own shearing was completed, the shed would be prepared for the record attempt.



World Sheep Shearing Records Society referees for the attempt will be Eddie Archer from South Africa and Australians Ralph Blue, Mike Henderson and David Brooker.



Mr Henderson, from WA, and Mr Booker, from South Australia, were referees at Mr Browns world record.



The Souths Cowrabundie property is at 200 South Road, Darkan.



Ethan Harders father, Bruce Rock shearing contractor Paul Harder, said his son was attending a training camp in New Zealand in preparation for his attempt on whatever the world record might be by February 15 and was due to return home on Saturday.



He normally works for me, but when he gets back hes going to be working for (shearing contractor) George Gray down there (Great Southern) to get used to the sheep, Mr Harder said.



The sheep are right, weve been down and drafted 1200 out of a mob of 2000 and well go back and draft another 700 out, he said.



Hes a pretty determined young bloke, hes set himself a target of 525 (ewes in eight hours).



Unofficially hes done 550 and 575.



Last September for a fundraiser he did 701 Merino ewes, so hes pretty confident hell get the record, whatever it is, Mr Harder said.



Referees have not yet been appointed for this record attempt.



It will be held in the shearing shed of AD South and Co, 4639 Gibbs Road, Cordering.



World solo eight-hour Merino ewe shearing record attempts are conducted in four two-hour runs, with 30-minute breaks between morning runs and afternoon runs and an hour break in the middle of the day, replicating a shearers working day.