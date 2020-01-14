Elders Katanning wins national award

Elders Katanning farm supplies merchandise manager Keith Daddow and farm supplies sales person Donna Smith have been jointly recognised for their outstanding performance with the Elders National Sales Performance Award at the annual One Elders Awards in Adelaide.

The One Elders Awards recognise employees and teams whose performance and safety outcomes significantly contribute to business results, in addition to demonstrating the values of the pink shirt.



This is due in large part to Ms Smith's and Mr Daddow's work on overall sales and significant growth in the Elders Katanning business.



"It is such an honour to be nationalally recognised by our great company," Mr Daddow said.



Elders said the pair's passion and 'can do' attitude made them "stand out from the pack" and seen them both share this prestigious national award for sales performance.



Mr Daddow, who has the gate open at 6.15am (after his morning coffee) to get stuck into be the best he can be for his clients, said "if you love what you do it's an absolute pleasure to come to work".



Mr Daddow is a fourth generation Elders man and Katanning born.He came back to the Katanning branch 18 months ago after previously managing the branch in the 1990s.



He spoke glowingly of the flow-on effect of Ms Smith's enthusiasm within the branch."Donna is a wonderful person and 2IC at the store," he said.



"I draw inspiration from what she and the team have achieved in the past 12 months and it's showing in the growth of the business.



"We love our clients and we love coming to work.



"The Elders Sales Performance Award is presented to an Elders employee that exemplifies the company's core values of innovation, teamwork, accountability, customer focus and integrity.



"Recipients are recognised for their ability to drive safety culture and deliver financial and operational achievements."

