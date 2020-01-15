MarketAg expands its advisory team

Peter Rees will be a new grower adviser for MarketAg.

MARKETAG has announced the expansion of its team of grower advisers in Western Australia with the appointment of Pete Rees.

Mr Rees is well respected and widely known in the WA agricultural industry.

He sits on the board of the Grains Industry Association of WA and is also chairman of the GIWA Wheat Council.

He has a wealth of agricultural industry experience in grain trading, grain accumulation, fertiliser and agricultural research.

MarketAg director Richard Vincent said the skill base of an adviser such as Mr Rees would be highly sought after by farmers to assist with their grain marketing plans.

"It is a pleasure to gain the expertise of an adviser such as Pete to further strengthen the MarketAg advisory team," Mr Vincent said.

"MarketAg prides itself on the independent, unbiased service offered to farming clients in WA and New South Wales, where client outcome is the key measure.

"MarketAg personnel have experience in grain trading, farm finance, farm management and grain accumulation."

Mr Rees' most recent role was at Plum Grove where he traded wheat, barley and canola, along with managing the daily interactions with growers and grain marketing consultants.

He has more than 15 years' experience in the agricultural sector in WA and is excited about joining the MarketAg team.

Mr Rees enjoys his daily interactions with growers and the trade across Australia and looks forward to using his networks and skills to assist clients achieve their grain marketing goals.

He will join the team on Monday, February 3.

More information: call Pete Rees on 0427 788 517 or the MarketAg office on 6253 2040.