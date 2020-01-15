Regional grants drive manufacturing and tourism

Regional Development Minister has announced a series of grants to boost business and tourism in the Great Southern.

Great Southern projects focusing on creating jobs, manufacturing and boosting tourism experiences have received funding through the State government's Regional Economic Development (RED) Grants program.



Eight projects across the Great Southern region will share in $797,995 through round two of the program.



The government has committed $28.8 million over five years for projects that will directly benefit regional communities.

Himac Attachments will receive $47,148 to develop and construct an interactive digital platform for fabrication and welding processes, creating new job opportunities for young people, including school leavers, in the region.



Streamlining the manufacturing process will also boost production, benefiting local steel supply businesses and decreasing the number of attachments that need to be imported.



South Coast Natural Resource Management Inc. will use its $149,860 grant to develop the Seeding Great Southern Noongar Enterprises project.



The project will provide training, equipment and mentoring for Tambellup and Gnowangerup Aboriginal communities to establish seed and seedling propagation businesses to meet growing demand through the emerging native bush food industry and environmental restoration projects.



The Shire of Cranbrook will receive $150,000 to expand accommodation facilities at the Frankland River Caravan Park to include self-contained accommodation, helping to support tourism growth in the region.



Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the government was investing in a diverse range of projects, particularly those which would create jobs and training opportunities for young people and support the long-term growth of manufacturing and business development in the Great Southern.



"Boosting our local manufacturing capability is vital to the future economic growth and sustainability of our regional communities," Ms MacTiernan said.



"Projects such as the construction of modular housing and local machinery fabrication will provide wide community benefits, supporting other local businesses in the region like steel suppliers, electricians, tilers and plumbers."