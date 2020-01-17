Croplands WEED-it cameras demo focus

NEW fast-response Quadro cameras will be demonstrated on WEED-it boomsprayers next month.

An extensive demonstration program has been planned by Croplands WA territory manager Scot Craig, involving AFGRI Equipment dealerships in Geraldton, Moora, Gnowangerup and Esperance.

The WEED-it system will be fitted to a John Deere R4045 self-propelled boomsprayer, a Sonic trailed model along with a demonstration trailer of the Quadro cameras.

New height compensation sensors also will be displayed to enhance the WEED-it's performance on self-propelled boomsprayers.

According to Mr Craig, the cameras are more sensitive to germinating weeds and are fitted on 250 millimetre spacings to provide the optimum spray coverage.

"They're standard with the new SONIC 7030-36," he said.

That translates into a 7000 litre tank with a 36 metre boom and a 3000 hot tank.

"This is the next generation spot sprayer with less background noise and it is much better in heavy stubble conditions," Mr Craig said.

"And it will hit calthrop at 25 kilometres an hour."

The new spot-spraying system follows Croplands' collaboration with Sonic Boomsprays, Narembeen, to build a spot-sprayer suitable for Western Australian conditions.

It is being sold by AFGRI Equipment dealerships.

The new model is fitted with dual spray lines, which gives it the capability to switch from blanket spray to spot-spraying on-the-go.

According to Mr Craig, it's a fourth generation model which brings a higher degree of flexibility to spraying.

"You can use two chemistries at once, such as a knockdown then spot-spray, mixing and matching according to conditions and weed size," he said.

"So you can mix more robust chemicals and go to higher rates when necessary.

"That gives you the ability to blanket spray then use your hot tank brew for specific targets.

"One of the features of the WEED-it console is that it has seven sensitivity adjustments and full system diagnostics."

The new Sonic model also comes standard with a 500L flush tank, electric tank level display and three metre axle spacings.

A Hendrickson airbag axle suspension is fitted to support the contour following boom.

Check out details of demonstration venues at your nearest AFGRI dealer.