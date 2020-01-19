AMAZONE releases two new models

AMAZONE has released two new terminals for its integrated range of spreaders, sprayers and drills.

The top-shelf AmaPad 2 terminal features significantly greater computing power and touch sensitivity than its predecessor, while its entry-level AmaTron 4 terminal can now be paired with a tablet as a second screen.

CLAAS Harvest Centre product manager, AMAZONE, Craig Hopkins said both units incorporated the innovative MiniView concept, which allowed the operator to monitor two functions simultaneously.

"Many terminals are used to control multiple functions, such as machine settings, guidance and section control, but clearly it's not possible to view all these functions at the same time without fitting a second terminal," he said.

"With MiniView, applications that are not in use are displayed in miniature at the side of the screen, enabling the operator to continue monitoring them.

"The operator can then swap between the different functions simply by swiping."

AmaPad 2 terminal features a high-resolution, low-reflection 30 centimetre multi-touch colour display with an automatic light sensor and day-night mode.

The ISOBUS-compatible terminal can be easily integrated into any tractor.

AmaPad 2 incorporates AMAZONE's existing Task Controller, GPS-Maps pro, GPS-Track pro and GPS-Switch pro functions as standard.

Task Controller schedules, opens and documents jobs in the universal ISO XML format.

GPS-Switch pro controls automatic headland and part-width application for up to 128 sections.

GPS-Maps pro loads and processes application maps.

GPS-Track pro is a visual parallel guidance aid that facilitates orientation on the field.

The latter can be upgraded to GPS-Track Auto, an automatic track guidance system for AMAZONE's Pantera self-propelled boomsprayer.

AmaPad 2 can also be equipped with an optional camera module.

"Two standard camera inputs on the terminal enables the operator to monitor blind spots on the tractor and implement," Mr Hopkins said.

"Video can be monitored in MiniView or enlarged with a swipe of the finger if required."

The terminal includes two USB port for data import/export, an SCU-L-adapter, a GPS guidance interface and a USB Wi-Fi adapter that enables software to be easily upgraded via the internet.

At the other end of the scale, the AmaTron 4 is a perfectly functional 20cm terminal suitable for most applications.

It can be paired with an iOS or Android tablet in those situations were a second screen is temporarily required.

"There are times when the operator needs to be able to view a second function, such as guidance or section control, without having to switch between the various user interfaces," Mr Hopkins said.

"This technology enables the AmaTron 4 terminal to be used purely for machine operation, while the tablet can be used for the second function.

"Simply download the app and connect the tablet to the AmaTron 4 terminal via a Wi-Fi hot spot using a smart phone."