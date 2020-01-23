Applications open for leadership courses

APPLICATIONS are open for the CBH Group's 2020 Grass Roots Leadership Short Course, with new locations to provide as many growers as possible the opportunity to further develop their leadership skills.

It is the second consecutive year the short course is being offered to growers following the successful launch in 2019, with a total of 76 growers attending the course that took place in each of the four port zones.

An initiative of CBH's Grower's Advisory Council (GAC), the subsidised four-day Grass Roots Short Course will this year take place in Dongara, Dalwallinu, Katanning and Esperance.

GAC chairman Neville McDonald said the course was developed to fill a gap in the market in providing leadership development in regional Western Australia at a grassroots level.

"There is huge demand for leadership courses in regional WA, and this was evident in last year's Grass Roots Short Course where we had more applications than we had places available," Mr McDonald said.

"With that in mind, it was clear to the GAC the course should be offered again in 2020 and to also hold the course in new locations to provide as many growers as possible with the opportunity to build their leadership knowledge.

"The course is great for those interested in further developing their leadership skills but who may not yet be ready or able to commit to an intensive course that is traditionally offered in metropolitan areas."

The course is part of CBH's Regional Capacity Building Program, which aims to support regional leaders in their personal development and ensure strong leaders are fostered and supported for grain industries and communities.

Jacky Chadwick attended the Albany sessions of the short course last year and was full of praise.

"The course was so useful," Ms Chadwick said.

"We learned a range of techniques to help us through tough conversations, plus essential leadership skills that can really be applied to all areas of life.

"Everyone thoroughly enjoyed it and got a lot out of it, and the opportunity to network with other growers is invaluable.

"I highly recommend this course to anyone who wants to build their leadership skills."

Delivered by the Australian Institute of Management (AIM) and The University of WA Business School's Executive Education, the course is open to all grower members and takes place over four days, split into two two-day modules that take place in March and in July/August (further details below).

The course is heavily subsidised by CBH with participants required to contribute a $400 fee.

All course materials, meals, accommodation and course facilitation are included.

Participants are required to take care of their own travel costs.

March 15-16 (10:30am to 4:30pm) and July 27 & 28 July (8am to 2pm)

Dongara, Irwin Recreation Centre Katanning, New Lodge Motel

March 22 & 23 (10:30am to 4:30pm) and August 10-11 (8am to 2pm)

Dalwallinu, Wheatland Motel Esperance, Esperance Bay Yacht Club

More information: cbh.com.au